Girard Perregaux Laureato Absolute Aston Martin hands on – a special edition worthy of pole position

It's no secret that the world of Formula 1 is surrounded by luxury. While the world's top drivers go wheel-to-wheel at dizzying speeds, the paddocks are lined with celebrities and other it people drinking fancy champagne and eating fancier food.

Of course, in amongst all of that are some of the best watches you'll ever see. It should come as no surprise. For an entire generation, the green and gold of Rolex has been the backdrop to the action, and now TAG Heuer has reclaimed its perch atop the F1 tree.

Enter the Girard Perregaux Laureato Absolute Aston Martin edition. The watch manufacturer has crafted the model in a limited run of just 88 pieces, celebrating its sponsorship of the racing outfit.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

Taking the base of the brand's popular Laureato model, this edition offers a plain dial in the team's signature green hue. That sits within a 44mm titanium case, which sits tall at 14.65mm. It's certainly not one for the feint of heart or the dainty of wrist!

Still, at least all of that case volume is put to good use. You'll get 300m of water resistance, making this possibly one of the most stylish dive watches out there.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

The rear of the case is secured with a sextet of screws, and doesn't employ a see-through case back. That's something of a rarity these days, and feels like a slight shame given the beautiful look of the movement inside.

The watch is finished with a rubber strap in a matching colour, with black accents around the outside.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

On the wrist, it's actually surprisingly comfortable. Okay, it's not going to go entirely under the radar, but it wears a hair slimmer than the spec sheet would suggest.

The titanium case also makes it very lightweight, which aids the overall feeling in use. While it might still be a touch large for my dainty lollipop stick wrists, it would definitely suit someone with a larger frame.

Priced at £12,200 / €15,100 / $14,300, this actually feels like a relatively well-priced piece. It's actually less costly than the standard Laureato model, and while those may have a more wearable footprint, they don't have the scarcity of this limited edition model. For F1 fans, or just those seeking something stylish, this is a great pick.