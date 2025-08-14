The Pebble Time 2 has officially been revealed – and I want one

Quick summary The Pebble Time 2 watch is back on the menu following a reboot in March. The watch, officially teased by the CEO, offers a stainless steel build and colour backlit e-ink display for long battery life.

The Pebble Time 2 is back on and it looks fantastic. The famous e-ink watch lost the right to that name and was going to arrive as a Core 2 Duo, but now has the name back so we can expect a Pebble Time 2 soon.

Yup, while this is up for pre-order, it's still in the early stages so the final version hasn't been fully finished. However, there has been a reveal by the company's founder Eric Migicovsky on his blog Tick Talk.

This watch was originally announced in March, under that old name, but has now had more details revealed.

(Image credit: Pebble)

The Pebble Time 2 will come in four options at launch according to Migicovsky, although they have not been finalised yet. These should be black, black and silver, red and blue.

The body will be made from stainless steel 316 – like the original Pebble, and swathes of luxury watches – as will the buttons this time. There will be a polycarbonate layer in that build that allows the radios to work properly.

You can also expect a battery life like the one that made the first watch famous, with a good 30 days on a single charge.

(Image credit: Pebble)

The front panel will now use a flat glass face, as opposed to the curved used in the older model. Behind that will be a 1.5-inch 64 colour e-ink display that's backlit with RGB LED.

This should mean a backlight colour that can be controlled by the user, allowing the colour temperature to change throughout the day.

(Image credit: Pebble)

The final model should also have a newly announced built-in compass, making it useful for more adaptive features.

You'll also get dual microphones, a heart rate sensor, speaker, sleep tracking, vibrations, waterproofing, a screw mounted back cover and quick release 22mm watch strap.

(Image credit: Pebble)

The Pebble Time 2 is now available for pre-order here at US$225 / £165 (approx. €191 / AU$343)