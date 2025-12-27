A Week on the Wrist with the Paulin Mara dive watch – a quirky take on a classic form

When you think of watchmaking capitals of the world, you'd be forgiven for glossing over Scotland altogether. Historically speaking, it hasn't exactly set the horological world ablaze – but that might change.

In recent years, quality watchmakers from across the British Isles have popped up making excellent watches at competitive prices, and one of those is Paulin. They actually made my list of five British watch brands you don't know about, but should from earlier this year.

Recently, I got hands on with the Paulin Mara – the brand's latest release and the only dive watch in its current collection. But is it any good? Well, let's take a closer look.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

Paulin Mara: key specs

The watch sits within a case crafted from stainless steel, and sits 39.7mm across. It's a cushion case design, though, which will broaden its coverage slightly on the wrist.

The 48mm lug-to-lug width is another indication that this one could wear slightly larger on the wrist, though the specs suggest it will be reigned in enough for most. That's paired with a respectable 13.5mm case height – not the slimmest out there, but very wearable indeed.

Water resistance is an impressive 300m, while a solid amount of lume on the indices and bezel ensure this one can be viewed in all weather.

Interestingly, users can opt to pick between two movements for this model. You'll have the pick of either a Miyota 9039 or a La Joux-Perret G101, though there's no difference to the cost.

There's also a pair of straps included at the point of purchase – one rubber and one fabric. As standard, these match the colour of the dial on your chosen piece, though you can opt to switch it up if you'd prefer.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

What is the Paulin Mara like on the wrist?

First impressions of this piece are pretty good indeed. Sizing is decent – probably pushed right up against the boundary of "too big for little wrists" without actually stepping over that line.

The colour and overall design are also really nice. My test unit came in the blue finish, and coupled with the bold shapes and patterns of the hands and indices, it's really quite pleasant to look at.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

I definitely found myself leaning towards the fabric strap in everyday use. The Alcantara lining is just divine, and it doesn't protrude as much as the rubber one, making it much easier to wear.

I also found myself pleasantly surprised by the bezel action. There's a distinct lack of knurling on the outer edge, which I assumed would make it tough to turn. In practice, though, that was never the case, and while I can't fully grasp exactly why, I did find it to be better than you'd think.

Overall, I found myself really enjoying wearing the Mara. It's a simple thing, but it's one of those pieces which is really well executed, and you can't ask for too much more than that.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

Is the Paulin Mara worth the money?

Priced at £900 (approx. €1,050 / US$1,250 / AU$1,800) this watch sits in a very hot market segment. Pieces from brands like Christopher Ward have a real hold here, and the mix of established microbrands and long-standing powerhouses in the Swiss watch industry makes it incredibly competitive.

Whether or not it can stand up to the competition really will come down to what you place value on. There are definitely more conventional looking pieces out there at this price, and I'd wager that some of the competition offers better specs to boot.

But that's only half the battle, and the design is really where the Mara shines. If that takes your fancy, then it's worth every penny.