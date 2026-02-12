New Bremont offers a popular complication in a stealthy package

Quick Summary Bremont has unveiled a new Jumping Hour watch. This one is all-black, for an extra stealthy appearance.

Recently, I wrote about three trends I expect to see all over the watch industry in 2026. One of them was a continuation of the jumping hour complication, which seemed to gain a lot of traction throughout 2025.

Now, my prophecy appears to be coming true, as Bremont has unveiled a stealthy new piece with exactly that complication. The Terra Nova 38 Jumping Hour Stealth Black is crafted from 904L steel, and DLC coated with a black finish.

(Image credit: Bremont)

That material is also used on the front of this watch, with three small apertures across the face. From top to bottom, those allow the wearer to read the hours, second and minutes, and each has a bespoke sapphire crystal on top.

The case measures 38mm across with a 44mm lug-to-lug width, which should ensure a pretty decent wearing experience. What's more, the good folks at Bremont have managed to keep it just 9.1mm tall, which should make it a brilliant thing to wear on longer stints.

Inside, the watch is powered by a BC634 movement, which is developed exclusively for Bremont by Sellita. That features an instantaneous hour jump, which happens in less than one-tenth of a second, for a superb visual spectacle every 60 minutes.

(Image credit: Bremont)

There are two different strap options offered for this one. First up is a matching black 904L steel bracelet, which matches perfectly for a sleek appearance. The other is a leather bund strap, which is a very interesting choice.

The bund is definitely something which leans into the military and explorative inspiration for the piece, though I can't help but see it for its surge in popularity in the 90s and 2000s. Maybe Bremont is ahead of the curve here, and these will find a fashionable place again, but I'm not entirely convinced.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Fortunately the bund itself can be removed to simply use the black leather strap on its own.

There's no word on pricing yet, but given the price of other models in the range, I'd anticipate something in the circa-£5,000 (approx. €5,750 / US$6,825 / AU$9,560) range.