I test watches for a living – here are 5 GMT watches I'd wear as a Rolex Explorer II alternative

If you're looking for a rugged GMT, the Explorer II is a classic

Sam Cross's avatar
By
published
in Features
Rolex Explorer II
(Image credit: Rolex)

While Rolex enjoys a catalogue filled with incredible watches, you might not instantly jump to the Explorer II. It's something of a quiet pick compared to others, with the showier GMT Master II and simpler Explorer offering a lot of competition for different users.

Personally, I've always loved the model. In particular, the white dial sat beneath that glowing orange GMT hand makes for a seriously delightful appearance which has had me hooked for years.

1. Timex Q GMT

Timex Q GMT

(Image credit: H Samuel)
Timex Q GMT
Timex Q GMT: was £190 now £159 at H Samuel

Snag this Timex Q for under £200 and enjoy stylish GMT functionality on a tight budget.

View Deal

If money is tight, Timex is always a solid brand to look at for good value. This Timex Q GMT might not nail the vibe visually, but it's one of the most cost-effective routes to a GMT watch from a reputable brand.

If you just need something which works – or perhaps you'd like a cheaper alternative for travel – this is a solid pick.

2. Seiko 5 Sports Field Deploy

Seiko 5 Sports Field Deploy Mechanical

(Image credit: Goldsmiths)
Seiko 5 Sports Field Deploy
Seiko 5 Sports Field Deploy: £410 at Goldsmiths

For under £500, this Seiko GMT is pretty tough to beat.

View Deal

While we're talking about value for money, it's pretty much impossible to miss Seiko. For those looking to spend under £500, this model is a real no brainer, offering stylish looks and solid specs in a package which costs less than you'd think.

It's pretty much a perfect case size, too – 39.5mm is much more wearable than the Rolex at 42mm, despite how minimal the difference sounds.

3. Christopher Ward C63 Sealander GMT

The Christopher Ward Consort bracelet in use on a C63 Sealander GMT, against a wooden background

(Image credit: Future / Emily Pursel)
Christopher Ward C63 Sealander GMT
Christopher Ward C63 Sealander GMT: £1,095 at christopherward.com

Another example of Christopher Ward's exceptional value – that's a lot of watch for a hair over £1,000!

View Deal

I couldn't not include the Christopher Ward C63 Sealander GMT because it's the watch I actually did buy. For me, this model is pretty much perfect – the smaller 39mm case diameter wears superbly, with the impeccable fit and finish which Christopher Ward has built its name on.

If you've got about £1,000 to spend, I don't think there's a better option than this one.

4. Breitling Chronomat Automatic GMT

Breitling Chronomat Automatic GMT

(Image credit: Chisholm Hunter)
Breitling Chronomat Automatic GMT
Breitling Chronomat Automatic GMT: £5,200 at Chisholm Hunter

Snag a piece from a brand filled with heritage at Chisholm Hunter.

View Deal

In my humble opinion, Breitling remains one of the most underrated watch manufacturers out there right now. The brand is packed full of heritage, with a rich history and some killer designs.

This Breitling Chronomat Automatic GMT is a real looker, and I'd gladly be seen with it on my wrist.

5. Grand Seiko Evolution 9 Spring Drive GMT

Grand Seiko Evolution 9 Spring Drive GMT

(Image credit: Grand Seiko)
Grand Seiko Evolution 9 Spring Drive GMT
Grand Seiko Evolution 9 Spring Drive GMT: was £7,900 now £4,977 at Goldsmiths

Save a packet on this Grand Seiko GMT with code EXTRA10.

View Deal

Grand Seiko is undoubtedly one of the most impressive watch brands out there right now. This model, complete with a Spring Drive movement, makes a compelling case for itself as a luxurious option.

At the time of writing, there's even a killer deal to be had, with the best part of £3,000 slashed from the retail price – if you're thinking about it, don't miss this!

Sam Cross
Sam Cross
Senior Staff Writer

Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.