I test watches for a living – here are 5 GMT watches I'd wear as a Rolex Explorer II alternative

While Rolex enjoys a catalogue filled with incredible watches, you might not instantly jump to the Explorer II. It's something of a quiet pick compared to others, with the showier GMT Master II and simpler Explorer offering a lot of competition for different users.

Personally, I've always loved the model. In particular, the white dial sat beneath that glowing orange GMT hand makes for a seriously delightful appearance which has had me hooked for years.

If you're also a fan, but need an alternative that doesn't come from the crown brand, take a look at these five hand-picked alternatives with something to suit every budget.

1. Timex Q GMT

(Image credit: H Samuel)

If money is tight, Timex is always a solid brand to look at for good value. This Timex Q GMT might not nail the vibe visually, but it's one of the most cost-effective routes to a GMT watch from a reputable brand.

If you just need something which works – or perhaps you'd like a cheaper alternative for travel – this is a solid pick.

2. Seiko 5 Sports Field Deploy

(Image credit: Goldsmiths)

While we're talking about value for money, it's pretty much impossible to miss Seiko. For those looking to spend under £500, this model is a real no brainer, offering stylish looks and solid specs in a package which costs less than you'd think.

It's pretty much a perfect case size, too – 39.5mm is much more wearable than the Rolex at 42mm, despite how minimal the difference sounds.

3. Christopher Ward C63 Sealander GMT

(Image credit: Future / Emily Pursel)

I couldn't not include the Christopher Ward C63 Sealander GMT because it's the watch I actually did buy. For me, this model is pretty much perfect – the smaller 39mm case diameter wears superbly, with the impeccable fit and finish which Christopher Ward has built its name on.

If you've got about £1,000 to spend, I don't think there's a better option than this one.

4. Breitling Chronomat Automatic GMT

(Image credit: Chisholm Hunter)

In my humble opinion, Breitling remains one of the most underrated watch manufacturers out there right now. The brand is packed full of heritage, with a rich history and some killer designs.

This Breitling Chronomat Automatic GMT is a real looker, and I'd gladly be seen with it on my wrist.

5. Grand Seiko Evolution 9 Spring Drive GMT

(Image credit: Grand Seiko)

Grand Seiko is undoubtedly one of the most impressive watch brands out there right now. This model, complete with a Spring Drive movement, makes a compelling case for itself as a luxurious option.

At the time of writing, there's even a killer deal to be had, with the best part of £3,000 slashed from the retail price – if you're thinking about it, don't miss this!