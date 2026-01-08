Seiko reveals new Presage Classic with elegant Tonneau case

Seiko has kicked off 2026 – and its 145th anniversary – with an elegant revival of its Classic Series Tonneau from a decade ago.

The new model is called the Presage Classic Series Enamel Tonneau. It’s a simple but beautiful watch whose design is centred on the barrel-style case, its edge arching elegantly from top to bottom.

The stainless steel case measures 35.9 mm wide and around 45 mm tall, with a thickness of 12.5 mm. This houses a white enamel dial with Roman numerals and a 24-hour sub dial at the six o’clock position. These are driven by Seiko’s 6R5H automatic mechanical movement, which can be viewed, although with its striking gold coloured rotor, through the exhibition case back.

(Image credit: Seiko)

Water resistance is 5 bar, or about 50 metres, so it’s safe to shower and swim with but shouldn’t be taken diving. The movement has a maximum power reserve of 72 hours when fully wound – a statistic flaunted with a “3 days” inscription on the dial.

As with the equally new 145th Anniversary Presage, the Classic Tonneau is inspired by Seiko’s first pocket watch, called the Timekeeper and released in 1895, when the Japanese company was known as Seikosha.

Available to pre-order now, the Seiko Classic Series Enamel Tonneau is priced at £1,400. It’s available to pre-order now and deliveries will begin on 1st February.