Parmigiani Fleurier is kicking off 2026 with gentle, blue simplicity

Quick Summary Parmigiani Fleurier has kicked off its 2026 collection with a beautiful addition to the Tonda Micro-Rotor range. That's now available with an Agave Blue dial in two different materials.

Parmigiani Fleurier has unveiled its first new piece for 2026, and it's one which should have mass appeal. The brand enjoyed a steady run of solid launches in 2025, which culminated in a pocket watch made to honour its founder.

We also saw the launch of a stunning red dial Tonda model late in October, which I described as "the perfect luxury everyday watch." Now, the brand may be about to steal its own crown, as the brand unveils the Tonda PF Micro-Rotor in Agave Blue.

(Image credit: Parmigiani Fleurier)

The model is already revered as a marker of luxurious haute horologie, but this new colour really takes things to a new level. It's a mix of grey and blue-green which is perfect for everyday wear, with just a hint of playfulness.

The dial itself also features a repetitive pattern which is thoroughly satisfying on the eye. It pays to be, too, as its a very minimal affair elsewhere.

(Image credit: Parmigiani Fleurier)

The hour markers used here are small, with a colour-matches minute track hiding around the outside. The Parmigiani Fleurier logo sits proudly at the 12 o'clock position, while the central pinion holds hands for the minutes and hours – there's not even a seconds hand to complicate things!

Inside, the model makes use of a movement with a micro-rotor to power the automatic operation. That's often seen as a real pillar of luxury, and helps to keep dimensions neat without losing functionality.

(Image credit: Parmigiani Fleurier)

The piece is also available in two different case and bracelet materials. Those looking to purchase will have the option of steel or rose gold, with the two different materials offering very different personalities.

Priced at CHF 23,700 (approx. £22,500 / €25,850 / US$30,500 / AU$43,775) for the model in steel and CHF 58,000 (approx. £55,000 / €63,250 / US$75,000 / AU$107,000) for the rose gold version, this watch feels like an interesting prospect. The steel version is certainly on the higher end of what most would consider for a luxury watch, but if you've got deep enough pockets, it's certainly worthy of your cash.