New Vacheron Constantin watch packs in a tourbillon without adding too much heft

Quick Summary Vacheron Constantin is kicking off 2026 with a watch which bridges the gap between sporty and luxurious. It packs in a tourbillon, a deep red dial and one of the best looking movements I've seen from them to date.

If you're a lover of the best watches out there, you'll be well aware of Vacheron Constantin. The legendary brand celebrated a staggering 270 years of continuous operation last year, showcasing just how long it has been at the pinnacle of watchmaking.

Now, the brand is kicking off its 271st year with another watch to showcase its impeccable design. The Vacheron Constantin Overseas Tourbillion fuses sporty design with luxurious appointments, to make a killer, modern hybrid watch.

(Image credit: Vacheron Constantin)

Let's start with possibly my favourite part – the red dial. There are far too few red watches out there, and this hue is absolutely perfect, with a burgundy character which feels right at home in the luxury space.

The dial is all pretty standard fare, with bar hour markers and sleek, slim hands for the hours and minutes mounted to the central pinion. Of course, the big giveaway that this isn't any old Vacheron Constantin Overseas model is the tourbillon, which is housed within a cutout at the six o'clock position.

Flip the piece over, and you'll get a look at the glorious calibre 2160 which powers this piece. It's a fabulously decorated thing, complete with a peripheral oscillating weight, to allow an unobstructed view. It's one of those little details which reminds you of just what a magnificent piece you've got in your hands.

(Image credit: Vacheron Constantin)

All of that is encased in a 42.5mm case, which is crafted from grade 5 titanium. That's paired with three different straps, which are complete with a quick-change system for fast swapping.

Users will get a matching titanium bracelet, as well as white and red options on rubber. All are made to work with the integrated bracelet design of this model, and look simply fantastic, ensuring you can match the piece to any occasion.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There is no word on pricing, but if you're in the market for a high-end sports watch, this is definitely one to keep an eye on.