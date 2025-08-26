New Vacheron Constantin perpetual calendar is unbelievably slim

Quick Summary Vacheron Constantin has unveiled a new duo of perpetual calendars and they look stunning. That's in no small part thanks to the case thickness – a mere 8.1mm!

In the wonderful world of watches, many brands could be considered among the best for a variety of reasons. In fact, if you asked ten different horology lovers to name a top three, I'd wager that none of them would be the same.

However, while I'm guessing about imaginary scenarios, I'd also be on one name appearing more than any other – Vacheron Constantin. The brand holds an unparalleled amount of cachet, having been around for a whopping 270 years and producing some of the finest watches on the market.

Now, one of its best models is back in two new variants to remind you of exactly why they hold that position. The Vacheron Constantin Overseas Perpetual Calendar Ultra-Thin packs in one of the most impressive complications on the market, with a gorgeous perpetual calendar.

Image credit: Vacheron Constantin Image credit: Vacheron Constantin

It's rare that a complication of that ilk plays second fiddle to anything else, but here it does, because it comes in such a staggeringly slim package. The whole thing – day, date, month, moon phase and leap year indicator in tow – sits just 8.1mm thick. That's not even a fifth of a millimetre chunkier than the Vacheron Constantin 222 in Steel I tried earlier this year – and that only offers the time and date!

There are two models which have joined the range here. The first is crafted in 18k pink gold, and features a matching dial and bracelet for an almost monochrome appearance. If you'd prefer a second colour on your watch, the other variant uses a burgundy lacquer dial with an 18k white gold case and bracelet.

Image credit: Vacheron Constantin Image credit: Vacheron Constantin

Both are fantastic options, with the kind of classic, elegant good looks that you'd expect from a brand like Vacheron Constantin. Those cases are also 41.5mm across, which should make these incredibly easy to wear.

The matching gold bracelets are joined by a pair of rubber straps in the box, with both getting a white version, while the burgundy dial is given a matching burgundy rubber and the monochrome model enjoys a blue rubber option.

There's no word on pricing, but given that similar models are currently listed for £106,000 / EUR 133,000 / US$120,000, we'd expect something similar. That's a lot of cash, but when you consider the spec sheet on offer, it's quite reasonable. If you've got a six-figure sum burning a hole in your pocket, this is unquestionably one of the prettiest things you can spend it on.