New Vacheron Constantin watch is based on an equally awe-inspiring luxury clock

Quick Summary Vacheron Constantin is continuing to celebrate its 270th anniversary. This time, it has launched a mesmerising clock, and a limited edition watch in tribute.

When the oldest continually operating watch brand in the world marks a significant milestone, you'd better believe it celebrates in style. That's exactly what we're seeing unfold before our very eyes, as Vacheron Constantin celebrates its 270th birthday in 2025.

Things started strong. Earlier in the year, I got hands on with an often requested model which was being unveiled – the Vacheron Constantin 222 in steel.

Then, at Watches and Wonders 2025, the brand came out swinging with a record-breaking design. The Vacheron Constantin Solaria Ultra Grande Complication features no less than 41 different complications, took eight years to develop and led to the filing of 13 different patent applications.

Now, Vacheron is flexing its horological chops once more. The brand has unveiled La Quête du Temps – a work of sheer, mechanical art, neatly disguised in the form of a clock.

This astronomical clock took a whopping seven years to develop, featuring a staggering 6,293 components. There are no less than 23 complications involved, too, and the piece will be showcased at the Louvre in Paris, as the centrepiece of the Mécaniques d'Art exhibition.

Coinciding with the launch of the clock is a new watch, built in a similar vein. The Vacheron Constantin Métiers d'Art Tribute to the Quest of Time is a true masterpiece of watchmaking.

The piece is powered by a brand new manually wound movement – dubbed the Calibre 3670 – which is described as a "feat of miniaturisation and innovation". That also utilises a 5Hz beat rate, while boasting a whopping 144 hours of power reserve.

The front dial showcases a human figure, which displays the time through a double-retrograde display. The arms of the figure act as hour and minute hands, and the time can either be viewed continuously or on-demand.

That's set against a backdrop of the constellations above Geneva on the 17th of September 1755. That was the day the brand was first founded, marking its actual 270th birthday tomorrow.

On the rear, you'll find another dial which features a sky chart. That will display the sidereal day and constellations within one day of accuracy across 9,130 years. It's a truly phenomenal display of watchmaking prowess, and one which accentuates exactly why the brand has stood the test of time.

The piece is cased in white gold, and attaches with a dark blue alligator leather strap. It's a 43mm case, which sits a respectable 13.58mm thick. The watch is also limited to just 20 pieces, meaning you'll need to act fast if you want to include one in your personal collection.