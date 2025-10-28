This London location is the only place in the world to snag a killer Vacheron Constantin watch

Quick Summary A Vacheron Constantin exhibit has arrived at Harrods. That features the new Tribute to the Quest of Time model.

It's safe to say Vacheron Constantin knows how to throw a birthday party. This year has marked the 270th anniversary of the iconic brand, and it has peppered 2025 with a wide array of killer launches to mark the occasion.

Early in the year, we saw the iconic Vacheron Constantin 222 model reimagined in steel. Then, at Watches and Wonders 2025, the brand rocked up with a record-breaking watch in the Solaria Ultra Grande Complication.



All through the year, it has also had a showcase touring the globe, which looks at the storied history of the brand. Known as The Quest, the exhibit has already appeared in Abu Dhabi, Tokyo and China in the early part of the year.

Now, it has arrived in London, with a residency at Harrods which runs until the 13th of November. That showcases a selection of vintage pieces, before culminating with an attraction which celebrates the link between fine watchmaking and the celestial bodies around us.

Visitors can even select a location and date, to view the constellations from a point in time of their own choosing. That can even be sent to the visitor by email, to pass on the experience.



The centrepiece of the exhibit is the new Vacheron Constantin Tribute to the Quest of Time piece, which was launched recently. That model features a dual retrograde dial, with the two arms of the human figure on the dial moving to display the hours and minutes.

The movement – which was crafted especially for this piece – utilises a 5Hz beat rate and offers a staggering 144 hours of power reserve to boot. It's currently part of the exhibition, making this the only place in the world where you can see one in the metal.

For any watch lovers looking to celebrate one of the most important brands in the game, a trip to Harrods to see this is a must.