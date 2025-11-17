New Jaeger-LeCoultre models bring a trendy dial colour to the fore

Quick Summary Jaeger Le-Coultre has unveiled a pair of watches with a beautiful dial colour. The limited run models offer impeccable value for the brand.

It's a big week for lovers of the best watches on the market. Dubai Watch Week opens its doors later in the week, with a slew of major brands exhibiting at the event.

One brand which isn't at the show is Jaeger-LeCoultre, but that hasn't stopped it from unveiling a pair of killer new watches. That takes two of its Ultra-Thin references and sees them sport a dial with a soft copper hue – something which is bang on trend right now.

Best Black Friday 2025 dive watch deals

Best Black Friday 2025 watches under £500

The result is quite possibly the quintessential modern dress watch. A case of stainless steel sits just 39mm across, which makes it the perfect size for a wide variety of wrists.

(Image credit: Jaeger-LeCoultre)

Case height differs between models. The Date version sits a mesmerising 7.9mm thick, while the moonphase-sporting version is still impressive at just 9.3mm, ensuring both live up the the Ultra-Thin moniker.

Both models make sure of a different movement, too, though the specs of them are fairly similar. Both are automatic calibres, with 70 hours of power reserve on offer.

Both attach with a brown alligator leather strap, too. That offers a stunning colour contrast with the soft copper dial – two shades of brown which work together superbly.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Jaeger-LeCoultre)

Each of the models is limited to just 800 pieces worldwide, making it something of a rarer piece, too. I can see them being popular picks, too – the salmon or copper dial trend is huge at the moment, and this is a suitably fine example from the brand.

Priced at £8,750 / €10,300 / US$10,400 / AU$16,300 for the date model or £10,700 / €12,500 / US$12,600 / AU$19,800 for the moonphase version, these represent a pretty good value prospect in the world of luxury watches.