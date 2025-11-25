Best Black Friday deals on dive watches – bargains from Panerai, TAG Heuer, Seiko and more

With Black Friday now right around the corner, you're about to see some of the best deals you'd see all year flying around. Here at T3, our team of seasoned deal hunters have been hard at work throughout November, picking out the very best deals that have cropped up in advance.

For me, that has mostly revolved around the wonderful world of watches. I've been hunting for all manner of different deals, picking out the very best options at different price points and for different use cases.

T3's Top Three

Here, I've specifically gone through to find the very best deals on dive watches. There are all manner of bargains to be had, whether you've got life savings to spend or are just looking to add a bargain piece to your collection.

Under £500

Under £1,000

Under £2,000

Under £5,000

Under £15,000

FAQs

What's the point of a dive watch?

Traditionally, dive watches were the professional tools used by professional divers. These watches enjoyed high levels of water resistance and a rotating bezel which could be used to time decompression stages, or monitor how much time they had used their oxygen tank for.

These days, they're mostly worn by city slickers and office dwellers who enjoy the added peace of mind those hardy specs offer.

Which brands make good dive watches?

There are many brands which offer fantastic dive watches, many of which are mentioned in the listing above. While some may jump straight to models like the Rolex Submariner, scratching the surface reveals a wealth of other – sometimes even better – watches for your hard-earned cash.

Doxa, for example, is well-regarded in the segment, with a long history of producing excellent dive watches. Seiko may not be as specialised, but its range of dive watches are superb, and offer great value for money.

Even more modern brands can offer something. For example, Detrash watches seek to remove waste from the ocean, with recycled materials and charitable donations which helps them to stand out from the crowd.