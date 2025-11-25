Jump to category:
Best Black Friday deals on dive watches – bargains from Panerai, TAG Heuer, Seiko and more

Add a divine dive watch to your collection for less

Black Friday 2025 deals on dive watches
(Image credit: Chisholm Hunter / Beaverbrooks)
With Black Friday now right around the corner, you're about to see some of the best deals you'd see all year flying around. Here at T3, our team of seasoned deal hunters have been hard at work throughout November, picking out the very best deals that have cropped up in advance.

For me, that has mostly revolved around the wonderful world of watches. I've been hunting for all manner of different deals, picking out the very best options at different price points and for different use cases.

Here, I've specifically gone through to find the very best deals on dive watches. There are all manner of bargains to be had, whether you've got life savings to spend or are just looking to add a bargain piece to your collection.

Under £500

Seiko Presage 40.5mm
Seiko Presage 40.5mm: was £490 now £290 at Goldsmiths
Save over £200 on this retro-styled dive watch.

View Deal
Detrash Great White
Detrash Great White: was £375 now £335 at detrash.com
Save £40 on this Detrash dive watch and get a free strap as well!

View Deal
Seiko Prospex Antarctica Monster Save the Ocean
Seiko Prospex Antarctica Monster Save the Ocean: was £500 now £350 at Chisholm Hunter
Save £150 on this bold Seiko dive watch.

View Deal
Citizen Promaster Diver Super Titanium
Citizen Promaster Diver Super Titanium: was £795 now £445 at Beaverbrooks
This titanium dive is a bargain with a 44% price drop.

View Deal
Orient Mako
Orient Mako: was £425 now £299 at First Class Watches
One of the best value dive watches out there.

View Deal
Seiko Prospex King Samurai
Seiko Prospex King Samurai: was £560 now £450 at Chisholm Hunter
A gorgeous piece with over £100 off.

View Deal
Hamilton Khaki Navy Scuba
Hamilton Khaki Navy Scuba: was £645 now £450 at Goldsmiths
Hamilton's dive watches are underrated and a bargain at this price.

View Deal
Seiko Prospex 45mm
Seiko Prospex 45mm: was £780 now £477 at Beaverbrooks
It's a little larger than most, but this diver is timeless.

View Deal

Under £1,000

Seiko Prospex Glacier Save the Ocean 1965 Diver
Seiko Prospex Glacier Save the Ocean 1965 Diver: was £1,160 now £774 at Beaverbrooks
This special edition Seiko is 33% off right now.

View Deal
Tissot Seastar 1000
Tissot Seastar 1000: was £770 now £615 at Chisholm Hunter
Save over £150 on the Tissot Seastar!

View Deal
Hamilton Khaki Navy Frogman
Hamilton Khaki Navy Frogman: was £1,145 now £684 at Chisholm Hunter
Save a whopping 40% with code BF10.

View Deal

Under £2,000

Doxa Sub 300
Doxa Sub 300: was £2,590 now £1,705.50 at Chisholm Hunter
The iconic dive watch with a healthy price cut.

View Deal
Marathon MSAR Medium Diver
Marathon MSAR Medium Diver: was £1,500 now £1,275 at First Class Watches
A proper military-grade dive watch.

View Deal
Maurice Lacroix Aikon Venturer
Maurice Lacroix Aikon Venturer: was £2,100 now £1,470 at Jura Watches
Cool styling and diving prowess combine at a great price here.

View Deal

Under £5,000

TAG Heuer Aquaracer Calibre 5
TAG Heuer Aquaracer Calibre 5: was £3,100 now £2,092 at Beaverbrooks
This perfectly-sized TAG is over £1,000 off.

View Deal
Rado Captain Cook High-Tech Ceramic Skeleton
Rado Captain Cook High-Tech Ceramic Skeleton: was £4,150 now £2,855.25 at Chisholm Hunter
A massive saving on an awful lot of watch.

View Deal

Under £15,000

Panerai Submersible Marina Militare Carbotech
Panerai Submersible Marina Militare Carbotech: was £17,400 now £14,790 at Chisholm Hunter
This ex-display Panerai is one of the best models in its catalogue.

View Deal

FAQs

What's the point of a dive watch?

Traditionally, dive watches were the professional tools used by professional divers. These watches enjoyed high levels of water resistance and a rotating bezel which could be used to time decompression stages, or monitor how much time they had used their oxygen tank for.

These days, they're mostly worn by city slickers and office dwellers who enjoy the added peace of mind those hardy specs offer.

Which brands make good dive watches?

There are many brands which offer fantastic dive watches, many of which are mentioned in the listing above. While some may jump straight to models like the Rolex Submariner, scratching the surface reveals a wealth of other – sometimes even better – watches for your hard-earned cash.

Doxa, for example, is well-regarded in the segment, with a long history of producing excellent dive watches. Seiko may not be as specialised, but its range of dive watches are superb, and offer great value for money.

Even more modern brands can offer something. For example, Detrash watches seek to remove waste from the ocean, with recycled materials and charitable donations which helps them to stand out from the crowd.

Sam Cross
Sam Cross
Senior Staff Writer

Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.

