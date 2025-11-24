New Blancpain was designed with the drummer from KISS – and is the first of its kind

Quick Summary Blancpain just unveiled the most complicated watch in its history. The watch was co-designed with the drummer from KISS.

When you imagine a watch designed in partnership with the drummer from KISS, I bet you don't think of a luxurious, complicated dress watch. But that's exactly what we have with the new Blancpain Grande Double Sonnerie.

Debuting as the most complicated watch in Blancpain's history, the Grande Double Sonnerie is a far cry from its iconic dive watches like the Fifty Fathoms. The model offers a pair of different melodies, which can be selected with a button on the side of the case.

Those include the classic Westminster chime, which is commonly found on watches with a Grande Sonnerie complication, but also a new melody. That one was composed by Eric Singer – best known as a drummer and vocalist for the rock band, KISS – while the watch also plays all four quarters on the hour, offering an extended performance.

(Image credit: Blancpain)

It's important not to undersell just how complex an idea that is. Grande Sonnerie complications – those which mark the hour with a chiming bell striking inside the watch case – are already incredibly rare.

Blancpain has doubled up on the most complicated part of that movement, which is seriously impressive. It's also not the only complication offered, with a 4Hz flying tourbillon complete with a silicon balance spring, and a retrograde perpetual calendar also found here.

There are also power reserve indicators for both the movement itself and the chiming mechanism. Expect 96 hours from the time-telling part of the movement, and 12 hours in Grand Sonnerie mode.

(Image credit: Blancpain)

As you might expect, all of that complication does take up some space. The case sits 47mm across and 14.5mm thick, which is impressive given the specs, but still not exactly slender.

A watch like this deserves some exotic materials, and Blancpain has duly delivered on that front. The dial is crafted from 5N gold, while the case is also offered in either red or white gold. That attaches to an alligator leather strap, with a choice of colours.

There's no word on pricing, but with production limited to just two pieces per year, I'm expecting it to be quite a lot. Still, this represents one of the most complicated watches ever, and you have to pay to get your hands on something like that.