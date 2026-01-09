Bose just did something amazing with your old speakers

Quick Summary Bose has just done something you don't see very often. It has opened up its API documentation for an old set of speakers.

When tech products reach the end of their life, it usually means its pretty much unusable from then on. Whether that's through hardware which has aged out or software no longer being supported, the lifespan is usually fairly finite.

That's what makes the latest news from Bose such an unexpected surprise. The brand has opened up access to its API documentation for the SoundTouch smart speakers.

That range was set to lose its official support on February 18th, though the brand has subsequently pushed that back to May, as reported by The Verge. Once that cloud support ends, the app for these speakers will receive an update, which will allow users to retain as much functionality as possible.

The opening of this API documentation will allow users to fill in any gaps, ensuring that any functionality still required can be programmed by those who need it. It's not dissimilar to the Pebble smartwatch community, which setup a community of users creating software to keep devices working after first-party support had shut down.

It's worth noting that there shouldn't be too many of the aforementioned gaps which need filling. According to the report, the app update will add local control, which will retail streaming capability for Bluetooth, AirPlay and Spotify, while also giving remote control features and speaker groupings.

(Image credit: Future)

But it's still something incredibly rare in the industry, and ensures that Bose really do deserve some credit here. Many other brands would simply let a product die, hoping that it would spur the purchase of a newer product in the process.

Personally, I'd love to see this practice become more commonplace across the industry, but I certainly wont be holding my breath. Still, it's nice to see it happen, even if those moments have to be a little more few and far between.

