"An unwavering belief that sound should feel as honest as it is powerful" : these Norwegian speakers promise to sound as good as they look

The Arendal 1610 series brings sumptuous design to a lower price point

Arendal 1610 Series
Quick Summary

Norwegian audio brand, Arendal Sound, has unveiled a new collection of speakers.

The 1610 Series is modelled on the flagship 1528 Series, but at a more attractive price point.

Scandinavian countries offer a lot to love. Stunning landscapes, incredible wildlife, and, it seems, luxury audio products.

Arendal 1610 Series

Arendal suggests that the speakers are designed with music at the front of the mind, but ready to tackle anything else which comes its way. It makes sense – whether you're listening to your favourite album or the latest Netflix series, you'll want your speakers to keep pace.

Each of the four speakers in the new range makes use of the RØST Essence architecture, which comes directly from the brand's flagship range. Combined with a rigid HDF cabinet construction, these speakers offer consistent and predictable acoustic behaviour.

The range consists of the Tower 8, Bookshelf 8, Slim 8 and Centre 8 speakers. Each of those names is fairly-self explanatory – the Tower is the largest, floorstanding, flagship unit in the series; the Bookshelf is a rear-ported speaker; the Slim is a narrower, sealed speaker designed for on- or close to-wall mounting scenarios; and the Centre is designed as a three-way centre channel.

Arendal 1610 Series

Each of the speakers is offered in Basalt (black) or Polar (white), ensuring you can create a complete rig which looks coherent. It also offers a solution for those who don't want black speakers in their room, meaning there should be something for everyone here.

Pricing can be found in the table below:

GBP

EUR

USD

AUD (approx.)

1610 Tower 8

£5,900

€6,900

$7,600

$11,400

1610 Bookshelf 8

£2,800

€3,300

$3,600

$5,400

1610 Slim 8

£2,200

€2,600

$2,800

$4,250

1610 Centre 8

£1,800

€2,300

$2,100

$3,500

As luxury audio equipment goes, that's not bad at all. If you're in the market for a new hi-fi speaker setup, Arendal Sound should be on your radar.

