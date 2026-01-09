Designed for IKEA – Eversolo's elite speakers are a perfect fit for your furniture

Quick Summary Eversolo's first passive speakers are designed to fit inside IKEA Kallax shelving and promise to deliver audiophile sound from their relatively small cabinets. Priced at $399 / €399, they are a perfect match for an Eversolo streamer or other Hi-Fi system.

IKEA's Kallax shelving system is a common sight in many music fans' homes: it's ideal for storing vinyl albums and the smaller units are pretty good places to put your turntable. Now Eversolo, maker of high-end DACs and streamers, has created a pair of passive speakers that are also the perfect fit for your IKEA cubes.

Its Eversolo SE100 speakers are the firm's first set of passive speakers, and they promise audiophile engineering in a compact, square design.

They're two-way bookshelf speakers with relatively slim dimensions, so if your room isn't big enough for a Kallax, they'll be quite happy on a slim shelf or sideboard.

(Image credit: Eversolo)

Eversolo SE100 speakers: key features and pricing

The SE100 speakers are made from high density MDF with internal damping to reduce unwanted standing waves, and they're 290mm wide and high and 180mm deep. There's only one colour option, a matte black, and the magnetic grille is acoustically transparent

Each speaker is tuned for a flat response across its frequency range of 55Hz to 20kHz with a bass extension down to 50Hz. Nominal impedance is 4 ohms and sensitivity is 88 dB. Peak power is 180W and the recommended amplifier power is 20-100W.

The speakers feature a 25mm silk dome tweeter and a 5.25-inch paper-pulp cone controlled by what Eversolo calls Blackedge Core architecture. That's teamed with Eversolo's Rapid Transit Coil engine, featuring a high-purity oxygen-free voice coil designed for fast response.

The tweeter has a high-flux neodymium motor system and the paper cone is made from a pulp that Eversolo says was specially selected for its natural damping. The resulting sonic signature is "warm, natural, and vibrantly alive," it claims.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

UK pricing hasn't been confirmed as yet but the US and European prices are $399 and €399 respectively. Therefore, a price tag of £399 (about AU$695) seems likely.