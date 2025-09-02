Eversolo’s first dedicated streamer delivers Hi-Res digital to high-end Hi-Fis

Quick Summary Following its Eversolo Play streaming DAC and amp, the brand has launched its first professional-grade streaming transport. The Eversolo T8 is designed for connection to an external DAC or amp with digital inputs, and is priced at $1,380 / €1,380.

Eversolo has officially launched its first ever digital streaming transport, the Eversolo T8. It's a professional-grade device designed to stream high resolution digital music for listening on a high-end Hi-Fi.

As with CD transports, there's no DAC included. The T8 has been designed to connect to systems that already have an excellent stand-alone DAC, or to the digital inputs of an amp. The focus here is on delivering a precise, pristine signal from your streaming source to your system.

If you're looking for an all-in one amp, streamer and DAC, Eversolo will happily sort you out with one of those too – its Eversolo Play all-in one has a strong family resemblance.

(Image credit: Eversolo)

Eversolo T8 streaming transport: key features and pricing

The Eversolo T8 has a CNC-machined aluminium chassis with a shielded front panel that's isolated from the internal circuitry. It sports a 6-inch touchscreen and virtual button controls.

There's an exceptionally quiet power supply that reduces noise to as little as 30μV, with a custom 4N oxygen-free toroidal transformer and Teflon-insulated primary and secondary connections. Its clock is an ultra-high precision femtosecond system for precise signal timing.

For DAC output, there's a professional USB Audio Isolated connector that separates power from audio, transmitting only the sound data, and there's a studio-grade AES/EBU isolated out to resist interference and deliver stable signals with isolation to prevent noise and jitter. The coaxial output is also isolated and transmits up to 24-bit/192kHz.

In addition to support for key streamers, including TIDAL, Qobuz, and Amazon Music, there's also TuneIn Radio and Dropbox support. You get LAN connectivity too, and the Eversolo T8 has dual SSD slots for music storage. Each slot supports up to 16TB for large collections of Hi-Res Audio files.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The T8 plays DSD, PCM, FLAC, APE, and WAV, and supports up to DSD512 and PCM 768kHz/32-bit.

The Eversolo T8 has a recommended price of $1,380 / €1,380 in the US and Europe respectively. Neither UK nor Australian pricing has been announced as yet, but it translates to around £1,195 / AU$2,470 before tax.