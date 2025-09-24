Forget Sony, luxe Brit brand launches new headphones that look exquisite

Quick Summary Bowers & Wilkins’ new PX8 S2 headphones bring an updated design – differentiating themselves from the step-down Px7 S3 model – with everything pointing to a greater degree of luxury. The new model features a carbon cone driver for upgraded audio, aluminium arms for added rigidity, Nappa leather-clad earcups for greater comfort, and exposed cabling for an enhanced aesthetic.

If you’re looking for a pair of the best headphones right now, then the market is hardly short in supply. But there’s one brand that’s gone from strength to strength in recent years when it comes to premium, luxury audio.

Bowers & Wilkins is the brand in question, which has just revealed its PX8 S2 over-ear headphones at the top of its range for 2025, replacing the previous PX8 original model.

These new top-tier cans differentiate themselves from the recent Px7 S3 model in design terms – the earcups aren't as angled, nor as flat – while adding a lick of added luxury at every turn.

There's no biocellulose driver cone here, as it's replaced by carbon – for a more rigid and responsive surface that's designed to enhance sound precision and quality.

Much of the PX8 S2’s appeal, however, comes from its design touches. There’s exposed cabling – a nod to the Px5 model, launched back in 2010 – which looks an absolute visual treat.

Aluminium arms further add to not only the aesthetic, but also the quality – and the added stiffness is said to bring further rigidity for improved fit and greater sound. Not to mention: plastics are banished here.

Just like its PX8 predecessor, the second-get model also feature Nappa leather shrouding the earcups, meaning these cans aren’t for vegans, but are for those who appreciate the tactility, quality, and effective heat-wicking of such a finish.

You can check out T3’s PX8 S2 review for the full breakdown of what our expert thinks about these headphones and, of course, whether they’re actually worth their cover price.

That’s because the PX8 S2, available now, cost £629 a pair – or $799 in the States, €729 in Europe, with Australian pricing yet to be confirmed. That is a slight price rise over their predecessor, but compared to the plasticky finish of the Bose QC Ultra Headphones 2, this kind of luxe finish is always going to demand a higher asking price.

If you’ve been looking for a pair of the best noise-cancelling headphones then the PX8 S2 do a good job via its mode, but this isn’t their forte compared to some peers. Instead, consider these B&W cans – whether using wirelessly, wired, or via USB-C for High-Res Audio – as a luxury all-rounder.

As that’s what the Bowers & Wilkins PX8 S2 achieve so effortlessly: delivering quality in finish, but also quality in sound that’s rarely matched. These over-ear cans are a class act, doubling down on the brand’s increasing hold of the luxury (yet consumer-friendly) headphones market.