McLaren F1 livery for year's most luxury headphones are a race fan's dream

Quick Summary Following on from Bowers & Wilkins Px8 S2 headphones release earlier this year, the British audio brand has revealed its special McLaren Edition version. The headphones' design "connects fans of McLaren cars and the McLaren Formula 1 Team to the visual identity of the McLaren brand", with the addition of classic papaya orange as part of the visual make-up.

For the last decade Bowers & Wilkins has held a partnership with McLaren, more recently bringing special edition versions of its headphones to the market, complete with an added visual twist.

For 2025, the two brands have come together for the Bowers & Wilkins Px8 S2 McLaren Edition, complete with McLaren F1-like livery that'll be a race fan's dream.

The Px8 S2 are among the most luxury headphones released this year, earning a through-and-through 5-star review.

Praised for their sound quality being "second to none" and the design being "confident", the exposed cabling and aluminium arms give a real point of difference to your average.

In the McLaren Edition version these are further highlighted, as you can see from the distinct gallery of images below:

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Bowers & Wilkins) (Image credit: Bowers & Wilkins) (Image credit: Bowers & Wilkins) (Image credit: Bowers & Wilkins) (Image credit: Bowers & Wilkins) (Image credit: Bowers & Wilkins)

The Px8 S2 McLaren Edition is the third pair of headphones to bring this partnership to the fore, following on from the Pi8 and original Px8 collaborations. Prior, the two brands worked on in-car systems for McLaren cars and special edition audio systems.

The Px8 S2 headphones themselves, however, do not differ sonically from the 'standard' version. That means impeccable audio, though, thanks to 40mm Carbon Cone drivers and High-Res Audio output at up to 24-bit/96kHz.

There's active noise-cancelling (ANC) on board, too, if you want to turn down the outside world's distractions. Even with this switched on, there's up to 30 hours of battery life per charge.

The Bowers & Wilkins Px8 S2 McLaren Edition are available now, having released on 19 November on the brand's website, priced at £729 / €829 / $899 / AU$1499 – a mark up over the standard pair's £629 / €729 / $799 / AU$1,299 asking price.