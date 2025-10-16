Grado expands stunning Signature Series with new audiophile headphones and driver design

Quick Summary The Grado Signature S750 headphones come with a newly designed 50mm driver, refreshed cushion design, and the usual tank-like build quality. They'll set you back £1,695 / $1,695 when they arrive in November.

Grado's flagship Signature Series headphones are stunning both in terms of how they sound and how they look, and now there's a third model in the range.

The Grado Signature S750 open-back headphones feature a newly-engineered driver and significantly improved comfort – along with the audiophile-grade performance the series is renowned for.

In addition to the new driver, there's a new set of ear cushions – the Grado B cushions come as standard on this latest model, but are also available as replacements for other Grado wired headphones. They've been designed to shorten the distance between the driver and your ear.

The cushions also have a smaller interior opening and eight "precisely engineered" slits to improve airflow and further open up the soundstage. According to Grado, their flat surface distributes pressure more evenly across your ear to reduce fatigue and deliver a "distinct" new feel for long listening sessions.

Grado's Signature Series now has three models. The S750 are on the right. (Image credit: Grado)

Grado Signature S750 headphones: key features and pricing

The S750 open-backed over-ears introduce a newly engineered driver, the S2, which is 50mm with a carbon fibre and paper composite diaphragm, plus a lightweight copper and aluminium voice coil.

Grado explains that the driver delivers a natural musical presentation with definition and dynamic range. Frequency response is 6Hz to 46kHz and nominal impedance is 38 ohms.

The S750 housing is made from aluminium for rigidity and light weight, and at 460g the headphones are more than 10% lighter than the Grado Signature HP100 SE. The leather headband is slightly narrower but more padded, which should mean improved comfort.

Like previous Signature models, the S750 headphones come with detachable cables – a gold braided 6-foot cable with a 6.35mm single-ended plug, in this case. The cables attach to the headphones with 4-pin balanced mini XLRs and Grado says more cable options and more terminator choices are coming.

The Grado Signature S750 headphones will be available from November 2025 with a price tag of £1,695 / $1,695 (about €1,945 / AU$3,470).