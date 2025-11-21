Samsung's new earbuds could help you find your phone

Quick Summary Another rumour has appeared surrounding Samsung’s Buds 4 Pro, suggesting they could come with a very interesting new feature. Pressing the button on the back of the charging case might ping your phone, it's claimed.

It was only a few days ago that we wrote about the upcoming, rumoured Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro.

Their new design, which continues to adopt stems like Apple’s AirPods, is expected to be flatter this time, and they are thought to be ditching the light bar that launched with the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro.

But a number of new features could also be coming with the new wireless earbuds – and one of them is far more exciting than initially thought.

This is a feature AirPods would benefit from

According to Android Authority – the source of the previous rumours – the new Samsung earbuds will be able to ping your phone when you press a button on the back of the charging case.

It was initially thought the Galaxy Buds Pro 4 would just be findable through your phone, which isn’t a revolutionary feature for wireless headphones – many offer this. But what is now being suggested is a significantly different prospect.

Similar to what you can do with smartwatches, it seems that pressing the button on the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro case will ping your phone, helping you to find it easily.

Typically, the button on the back of a wireless headphones case will put them into Bluetooth pairing mode, so it will be interesting to see to how it could be implemented. Perhaps it will be a double press or something.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For now, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro aren’t official and there is no word on exactly what features they will come with. However, if this rumour is true, it’s definitely something Apple’s AirPods could benefit from adding one day too.