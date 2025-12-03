Samsung moves its Galaxy Buds even closer to AirPods – if latest leak is anything to go by

Quick Summary A leak has shown off the design of the upcoming Galaxy Buds 4, with the flat stem prominent. The leak comes from Android Authority, which has previously shared information on the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro design and expected features.

There have been a number of leaks surrounding Samsung’s upcoming earbuds over the last couple of months. They include a diagram found in a One UI 8.5 deep dive which gave us a glimpse of the new design for the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro.

There was also a rumour about some of the features the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro might come with, including a new charging case mode that could ping and help you find your phone.

This was something we were very excited about, so we're hoping that rumour will turn into a reality when these earbuds arrive.

What could the Galaxy Buds 4 offer?

However, the latest leak about Samsung's forthcoming earbuds centres on the regular Galaxy Buds 4, rather than the Pro model. And if true, the range is starting to look more and more like Apple's AirPods lineup every year.

Android Authority has posted some pictures that show the regular buds, and they will seemingly arrive without the silicone tip. The two models therefore seem very similar to Apple’s AirPods Pro 3 and AirPods 4 respectively, though the stem is different.

The flatter stem that has previously been suggested for the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro is present for the Galaxy Buds 4 too, it seems. And there's a new wire grille design at the top.

It’s not currently clear from the leak where the on-device controls will sit or how they will work, nor what they will be able to do, but previous rumours have suggested these buds could also offer gesture support. Whether that will be the case for the regular Galaxy Buds 4 too is not yet known.

Nothing is official for now. Although with CES coming up and Samsung due to announce its Galaxy S26 flagship smartphones early next year, these earbuds could well be made official sooner rather than later.

So hopefully we'll soon know more about what they can do.