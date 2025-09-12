Nothing Ear (3) revealed ahead of official launch event – includes a "Super Mic"
Nothing has unveiled its new flagship earbuds early
Quick Summary
Nothing has revealed a few additional details about its forthcoming flagship earbuds refresh, along with an official press image.
The Nothing Ear (3) buds adopt metal in the case and antennas, for a more premium look and feel.
Nothing has been particularly active this year, with numerous phone launches culminating in the release of the Nothing Phone (3) and even an all-new product, in the form of its first over-ear headphones.
But it's far from done yet. The company plans to unleash its third-generation true wireless earbuds next week, with the current Ear (2) pair now more than two-years old. And Nothing being Nothing, it can't even wait until then to let us know a few details.
The Nothing Ear (3) buds have been revealed in the first official pic, which has been sent to T3 directly and posted on X.
Offbeat looks. Stronger signal. Material difference.Ear (3) pic.twitter.com/zM75sk7W6dSeptember 11, 2025
The brand has also revealed to us that they'll retain some of the transparency design features of former models, but with new metal components for "greater durability". They also look more premium than before.
The antenna now has a flat finish too, while its' thickness has been reduced to 0.35mm – again amplifying the premium feel, but without impacting wireless connectivity.
The case has been redesigned as well, using 100% anodised recycled aluminium. And there's a "Super Mic" on the case itself, as well as a talk button. We don't yet know exactly why, but suspect it could be used with AI assistants without faffing around with your phone.
Of course, many earbuds also offer that functionality on the buds themselves, so who really knows?
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
"With Ear (3), we've evolved our design language by focussing on the fundamentals: the engineering and the experience, resulting in an elevated product that looks and feels different," said the company's design director, Adam Bates.
We'll find out more on Thursday 18 September, when Nothing plans to officially launch the Ear (3). And there are bound to be a few more teases before then, too. This is Nothing we're talking about.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.