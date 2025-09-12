Nothing Ear (3) revealed ahead of official launch event – includes a "Super Mic"

Quick Summary Nothing has revealed a few additional details about its forthcoming flagship earbuds refresh, along with an official press image. The Nothing Ear (3) buds adopt metal in the case and antennas, for a more premium look and feel.

Nothing has been particularly active this year, with numerous phone launches culminating in the release of the Nothing Phone (3) and even an all-new product, in the form of its first over-ear headphones.

But it's far from done yet. The company plans to unleash its third-generation true wireless earbuds next week, with the current Ear (2) pair now more than two-years old. And Nothing being Nothing, it can't even wait until then to let us know a few details.

The Nothing Ear (3) buds have been revealed in the first official pic, which has been sent to T3 directly and posted on X.

Offbeat looks. Stronger signal. Material difference.Ear (3) pic.twitter.com/zM75sk7W6dSeptember 11, 2025

The brand has also revealed to us that they'll retain some of the transparency design features of former models, but with new metal components for "greater durability". They also look more premium than before.

The antenna now has a flat finish too, while its' thickness has been reduced to 0.35mm – again amplifying the premium feel, but without impacting wireless connectivity.

The case has been redesigned as well, using 100% anodised recycled aluminium. And there's a "Super Mic" on the case itself, as well as a talk button. We don't yet know exactly why, but suspect it could be used with AI assistants without faffing around with your phone.

Of course, many earbuds also offer that functionality on the buds themselves, so who really knows?

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"With Ear (3), we've evolved our design language by focussing on the fundamentals: the engineering and the experience, resulting in an elevated product that looks and feels different," said the company's design director, Adam Bates.

We'll find out more on Thursday 18 September, when Nothing plans to officially launch the Ear (3). And there are bound to be a few more teases before then, too. This is Nothing we're talking about.