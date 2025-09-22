Nothing's mystery new product revealed – and it's something that'll keep fans very happy
The CMF brand is about to get its own version of one of Nothing's biggest launches of the year
Quick Summary
Nothing has confirmed that its recently teased new product will be the Heaphone Pro, from its budget sub-brand CMF.
They will be formally launched on Monday 29 September 2025.
Nothing recently teased that a new product from its budget brand CMF was on the horizon and now we know what it is.
Using a pixelated version of the Pokémon Forretress, the CMF by Nothing X account simply said "coming soon", and we also now know exactly when.
The CMF Headphone Pro will be revealed on 29 September 2025, and that will please scores of eager fans who have asked the company for a budget version of the excellent Nothing Headphone 1.
Also revealed by the CMF X account, the Headphone Pro looks initially more conventional in comparison with the premium Headphone 1. Two product teases have appeared so far, showing the earcups, buttons, and colour options.
We also get the tagline: "Remix everything".
Remix everything. Headphone Pro. 29 September. pic.twitter.com/8zyY3DwkZZSeptember 17, 2025
Little else can be gleaned from the X posts, save for the fact that these are wireless over-ears with Bluetooth. It also seems that the brand's signature modular design – as seen on the CMF Phone 1 and 2, will continue – the earcups look to be swappable.
Apart from that, we'll have to wait until next Monday to find out all the juicier details. Or the next X tease, of course.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
As for price, the Nothing Headphone 1 launched at £299 / $299 / €299, so it's likely the CMF Headphone Pro will significantly undercut that.
The CMF Buds Pro 2 are half the price of the Nothing Ear, and a third of the price of the new Nothing Ear (3), so I'd imagine the Headphone Pro will be around £100 - £125. We shall see.
But regardless of the cost, I'm hoping some of the Headphone 1's tech makes it into their more affordable cousins. I expect Nothing's own ANC will be on board, although it's less likely that these will be tuned by British audio specialist KEF – that could remain the biggest difference between them.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
