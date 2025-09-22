Nothing's mystery new product revealed – and it's something that'll keep fans very happy

Quick Summary Nothing has confirmed that its recently teased new product will be the Heaphone Pro, from its budget sub-brand CMF. They will be formally launched on Monday 29 September 2025.

Nothing recently teased that a new product from its budget brand CMF was on the horizon and now we know what it is.

Using a pixelated version of the Pokémon Forretress, the CMF by Nothing X account simply said "coming soon", and we also now know exactly when.

The CMF Headphone Pro will be revealed on 29 September 2025, and that will please scores of eager fans who have asked the company for a budget version of the excellent Nothing Headphone 1.

Also revealed by the CMF X account, the Headphone Pro looks initially more conventional in comparison with the premium Headphone 1. Two product teases have appeared so far, showing the earcups, buttons, and colour options.

We also get the tagline: "Remix everything".

Remix everything. Headphone Pro. 29 September. pic.twitter.com/8zyY3DwkZZSeptember 17, 2025

Little else can be gleaned from the X posts, save for the fact that these are wireless over-ears with Bluetooth. It also seems that the brand's signature modular design – as seen on the CMF Phone 1 and 2, will continue – the earcups look to be swappable.

Apart from that, we'll have to wait until next Monday to find out all the juicier details. Or the next X tease, of course.

As for price, the Nothing Headphone 1 launched at £299 / $299 / €299, so it's likely the CMF Headphone Pro will significantly undercut that.

The CMF Buds Pro 2 are half the price of the Nothing Ear, and a third of the price of the new Nothing Ear (3), so I'd imagine the Headphone Pro will be around £100 - £125. We shall see.

But regardless of the cost, I'm hoping some of the Headphone 1's tech makes it into their more affordable cousins. I expect Nothing's own ANC will be on board, although it's less likely that these will be tuned by British audio specialist KEF – that could remain the biggest difference between them.