Nothing teases yet another new product that's "coming soon" – and it's not Ear (3)

Quick summary Nothing has teased a new product coming to its affordable CMF brand. The Pokémon type of tease suggests it could be a new phone, but there's very little to go on at the moment.

Nothing has started teasing a new device, taking to X to share a pixellated image of a Pokémon character in a move that normally signals that it's preparing to launch something new.

As this has been shared by the CMF sub-brand, we know that it's not the Nothing Ear (3) that the company will announce on 18 September.

The new Pokémon is Forretress, a Gen 2 bug type. Looking back through previous Pokémon used by Nothing, the previous bug type was Beedrill used for the CMF Phone 1. That might suggest that CMF is preparing to launch the CMF Phone 2.

You might be thinking that there's already a CMF Phone 2, but there isn't – there's a CMF Phone 2 Pro instead – which had Bulbasaur as its Pokémon, a grass type. That's about all we can deduce from the Pokémon teasing story so far.

What's perhaps confusing is that we all thought that CMF was going to announce the CMF Phone 2 earlier in the year, but it came with a Pro moniker.

There's very little to lean on, with no real leaks out there about a new product, so we're firmly in the realms of speculation.

Coming soon pic.twitter.com/hdeUdpcfBJSeptember 13, 2025

Looking at community comments, they're split between CMF Phone 2, CMF Neckband headphones and some suggestions of a CMF speaker. There's certainly plenty of people hoping that the Nothing Headphone (1) trickles down to the CMF brand.

But seeing as these headphones launched as something of a premium product in July, it seems unlikely that Nothing will undercut its KEF-partnered headphones so soon.

It's been a busy few weeks in the world of tech with the launch of the latest Pixel phones, the IFA show and the new iPhone announcements, and that's expected to continue as brands look to get products on the market in time for upcoming sales and festive shopping in the next couple of months.

For CMF, the new product remains a mystery – but in true form, there's sure to be plenty more teasing before the device is launched.