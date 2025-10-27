There's another new Nothing Phone coming this week

Quick Summary There's another new Nothing phone arriving this week. The Nothing Phone (3a) Lite will be here in a few days.

If you're a fan of Android phones, you'll be well aware of Nothing. The plucky start-up has made a lot of noise in the last few years, releasing all manner of phones and audio products to widespread acclaim.

Now, there's another handset coming, to join the party. That device is called the Nothing Phone (3a) Lite, and will be launched this Wednesday the 29th of October at 13:00 GMT.

So, what will the Nothing Phone (3a) Lite look like? Well, we're not entirely sure. The news has come as something of a surprise, with no information unveiled prior to today.

We do learn a little about the design of the handset – it's set to make use of the brands signature transparent design language – though it's nothing we wouldn't have guessed. Beyond that, the handset really is a mystery, which is exciting in the modern age where almost everything is leaked ahead of time.

All of the current Nothing Phones explained

If you're thinking this feels like the gazillionth Nothing Phone that has launched lately, you're not wrong. The brand seems to put out new handsets at a rate which is unmatched across the industry, which can make it pretty hard to keep track of what's what.

(Image credit: Future | Alex Walker-Todd)

At the top end, you've got the Nothing Phone (3). That's the brand's first true flagship device, and was released earlier this year, earning some pretty positive reviews in the process.

Beneath that, we've got the Nothing Phone (3a) and the Phone (3a) Pro. Those were – confusingly – launched before the Phone (3), and have acted as a sort of two-tier entry level for the range.

They're also both quite affordable, which does make it tricky to see where the Nothing Phone (3a) Lite is going to sit. Make it much more affordable and it's going to start battling with the CMF Phone 2 Pro, which is the current top model for the brand's affordable sub-brand.