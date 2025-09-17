iPhone 18 shock – Apple could change its launch plans for next year's phones entirely

Quick Summary A new leak suggests Apple could make a bold change to its phone release strategy next year. The base model iPhone 18 may well be missing when the launch event rolls around.

The dust has just about settled on the launch of the iPhone 17 range, but that hasn't stopped the rumour mill from spinning fervently. It seems there's nothing which can quiet the stream of leaks and reports, as new information is already here about the iPhone 18 series.

Specifically, that concerns the iPhone 18 Pro series, which is said to have a fairly similar design to that of the iPhone 17 Pro models this year. The large camera bump, for example, is said to stay, while the three-camera lens array is also said to be unchanged.

The report does suggest some changes, though. The back panel – which was introduced on the new devices – is said to enjoy a more transparent design this time out, while the vapour chamber could be crafted from stainless steel.

All of that news comes from Digital Chat Station on Weibo – a well regarded tech insider, with a longstanding history of offering solid information. And that's exactly why the latter half of this leak has us a bit perplexed.

(Image credit: Future)

The report goes on to suggest that, while the iPhone 18e is currently in the works, the base model iPhone 18 may be delayed. It's not the first time we've heard about this, with previous reports suggesting that the base model could get moved to a separate launch event from the Pro-grade devices.

While it's likely too early to say for certain, the suggestion of this from a second source suggests there could be some truth to it. Personally, I find it a really bizarre concept.

Since the iPhone 5 series – and aside from a slight delay during the Covid-19 pandemic – Apple has always unveiled its new handsets in early September. You could set your clock to that kind of accuracy, and it makes it really easy for the consumer.

Blindly changing that is one thing, but to separate the generation feels even more bizarre. The reports we've heard suggest a situation where the Pro handsets would be unveiled months before the base model, meaning the iPhone 18 series would launch... without the iPhone 18.

Whatever happens, we'll be keeping a close eye on things here.