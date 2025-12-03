Apple could delay iPhone 18 launch – it might not even hit 2026

Quick Summary Apple is reportedly set to change its iPhone launch plans next year. It is claimed that the standard iPhone 18 model won't launch in its usual September slot, but will follow in 2027.

Apple could make a radical change to its annual iPhone launch plans, if analysts and rumours are to be believed.

It is suggested that the iPhone 18 might not launch in September – as is traditional – and could even be switched to an early 2027 launch instead.

However, before you start to worry that the Cupertino tech giant is losing its marbles, it's only the standard model that's reportedly affected. The iPhone 18 Pro models are still on track for their usual release schedule, as is the iPhone Air 2. And they could be joined by the long-awaited iPhone Fold.

It's just the base iPhone 18 that might not fit the usual plans. Indeed, it's claimed that it could be launched alongside an iPhone 18e the following spring.

This has been said a few times recently, but has been reinforced by analytics firm IDC in its latest report on the worldwide smartphone market (as published yesterday):

"While the near-term forecast for smartphones has strengthened, 2026 growth has been revised downward from 1.2% growth to 0.9% decline, due to a combination of component shortages and product cycle adjustments. Apple’s strategic shift of its next base iPhone model from fall 2026 to early 2027 is forecast to pull-down iOS shipments by 4.2% next year," it wrote (via 9to5Mac).

It's said that this move will represent the first major change for Apple's iPhone lineup launch in seven years – with 9to5Mac writing that the last time it released fewer phones was in 2019.

The firm only launched three iPhones at the time – the iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max. It added the iPhone 12 mini to the lineup the following year.

But what this move would mean if true is that those looker for a cheaper iPhone in 2026 will have to opt for the existing iPhone 17 or an iPhone 17e, which is expected early next year.