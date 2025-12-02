Nike just reengineered two of its most important running shoes and the upgrades are far bigger than anyone expected

Nike has never been shy about reinventing its staples, but the Structure Plus marks a shift even longtime fans won’t expect.

For the first time, ZoomX and ReactX foams move into a stability shoe, transforming the feel underfoot from firm and traditional to soft, springy and unapologetically modern.

The Plus sits alongside the Structure 26, giving runners a genuine choice between the familiar, balanced ride of the 26 and the energetic, plush cushioning of the new model.

(Image credit: Nike)

Nike says the Structure Plus was fine-tuned for everyday training and long runs, taking insights from elite athletes and pushing them into a stability shoe that doesn’t feel like one.

With a stack height of 42 millimetres at the heel and 32 millimetres at the forefoot, the Plus is positioned as the softer, more responsive option in the franchise, designed for runners who want stability that fades into the background rather than dictates how the shoe feels.

Where the wild things run

The ACG Zegama arrives from an entirely different corner of Nike’s universe, built for runners who measure their miles in elevation gain rather than splits.

It is the latest evolution of the brand’s trail-running shoe lineage and a significant upgrade from 2022's Nike ZoomX Zegama, engineered for ultramarathons and long days on unforgiving terrain.

Nike claims it tested the shoe with 22 elite runners across more than 400 miles of steep ascents, loose rock and unpredictable weather, refining the silhouette until it could withstand the worst of it.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Nike) (Image credit: Nike) (Image credit: Nike) (Image credit: Nike)

The midsole leans heavily on ZoomX, delivering around 85% energy return for a max-cushioned ride that feels surprisingly light for such a rugged shoe.

Cushlon 3.0 adds stability when the trail tilts or crumbles beneath you, while the design takes cues from both mountain running and ACG’s data-driven approach.

Nike positions the new Zegama as a tool for athletes who go beyond the edge of the map and need cushioning, traction and protection that last long after the battery on their watch dies.

The bigger picture

Nike frames both shoes as part of its ongoing push to merge athlete feedback with engineering ambition.

One is built for the structured rhythm of road running and the other for the chaos of the mountains, but both chase the same idea: comfort, versatility and performance without compromise.

The Structure Plus launches in running speciality stores on January 8, 2026, with a wider release planned for February 5. The ACG Zegama is scheduled for release in summer 2026.

Head over to Nike for more info.