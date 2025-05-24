Nike’s new stability shoe doesn’t feel like a stability shoe, and that’s the point

Nike just dropped the latest version of its long-standing stability workhorse, and it might be the brand’s most runner-friendly update yet.

The Nike Structure 26 takes everything people think they know about stability running shoes – the stiffness, heft, and made-for-overpronators-only attitude – and throws it out the window.

Instead of relying on rigid posts or firmer foams, Nike’s newest structured trainer introduces a geometric mid-foot support system that subtly wraps both the medial arch and lateral heel.

Nike is pitching the Structure 26 as the cornerstone of its refreshed road running lineup, a trio that now includes the Pegasus (responsive), Vomero (maximum cushioning), and Structure (supportive).

Where previous versions leaned heavily on a Zoom Air unit and Cushlon foam, the Structure 26 marks a clear shift by using a full-length ReactX foam platform.

Professional runners like Olympians Cole Hocker and Sinclaire Johnson are already racking up base miles in the Structure 26. “It’s really that perfect blend of comfort and support to keep me durable through my miles,” Hocker said.

Johnson praised the midfoot-hugging fit and roomy forefoot, saying it “accomplishes the perfect combination of support and comfort.”

(Image credit: Nike)

Three decades of trust, now with modern tech

The Structure line has been around since 1991. It’s a name that’s earned loyalty among runners who want a little extra guidance, but don’t want to feel boxed in.

The 26th version builds on that legacy while moving the franchise forward in a big way.

Alongside the new support system and foam, the upper features a redesigned engineered mesh, with extra collar and tongue padding for a more secure fit.

Underfoot, zonal rubber coverage offers durability where it’s needed most, and blown rubber in the forefoot softens toe-offs for a smoother ride.

If you’ve avoided stability shoes in the past because they felt too firm or too corrective, the Structure 26 might be worth a serious look.

The Structure 26 will be available from 3 July. Visit Nike UK, Nike US and Nike AU for more info.