Nike’s new stability shoe doesn’t feel like a stability shoe, and that’s the point
The Structure 26 brings next-gen support to the streets, ditching stiff foam for smooth, geometric stability
Nike just dropped the latest version of its long-standing stability workhorse, and it might be the brand’s most runner-friendly update yet.
The Nike Structure 26 takes everything people think they know about stability running shoes – the stiffness, heft, and made-for-overpronators-only attitude – and throws it out the window.
Instead of relying on rigid posts or firmer foams, Nike’s newest structured trainer introduces a geometric mid-foot support system that subtly wraps both the medial arch and lateral heel.
Nike is pitching the Structure 26 as the cornerstone of its refreshed road running lineup, a trio that now includes the Pegasus (responsive), Vomero (maximum cushioning), and Structure (supportive).
Where previous versions leaned heavily on a Zoom Air unit and Cushlon foam, the Structure 26 marks a clear shift by using a full-length ReactX foam platform.
Professional runners like Olympians Cole Hocker and Sinclaire Johnson are already racking up base miles in the Structure 26. “It’s really that perfect blend of comfort and support to keep me durable through my miles,” Hocker said.
Johnson praised the midfoot-hugging fit and roomy forefoot, saying it “accomplishes the perfect combination of support and comfort.”
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Three decades of trust, now with modern tech
The Structure line has been around since 1991. It’s a name that’s earned loyalty among runners who want a little extra guidance, but don’t want to feel boxed in.
The 26th version builds on that legacy while moving the franchise forward in a big way.
Alongside the new support system and foam, the upper features a redesigned engineered mesh, with extra collar and tongue padding for a more secure fit.
Underfoot, zonal rubber coverage offers durability where it’s needed most, and blown rubber in the forefoot softens toe-offs for a smoother ride.
If you’ve avoided stability shoes in the past because they felt too firm or too corrective, the Structure 26 might be worth a serious look.
The Structure 26 will be available from 3 July. Visit Nike UK, Nike US and Nike AU for more info.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.