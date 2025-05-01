Asics goes all-in on comfort with the redesigned Gel-Kayano 32

Asics has launched the Gel-Kayano 32, the newest version of its flagship stability shoe.

If you’ve ever felt like stability running shoes are a bit stiff and uninspiring, this one might change your mind.

The Gel-Kayano 32 introduces several smart upgrades to its predecessor (see also: ASICS Gel-Kayano 31 review) while staying true to the series’ focus on comfort and support.

The big news is in the midsole: Asics has added 2mm of foam under the forefoot and updated the FF Blast Plus cushioning, creating a softer, bouncier ride that doesn’t sacrifice control.

The foam compound is also lighter than before, which means the Kayano 32 sheds some weight; good news for anyone who wants stability without bulk.

Another key upgrade is the midsole geometry, now tuned to work more efficiently with the brand’s 4D Guidance System.

This dynamic stability platform is designed to support the foot when and where it needs it most, helping to guide each stride without feeling restrictive.

Shock absorption gets a boost, too, thanks to PureGel, Asics’ softest gel compound to date.

Embedded in the rearfoot, PureGel smooths out landings for better transitions from heel to toe, particularly useful on longer runs or tired legs.

The engineered mesh has been reworked for a more adaptive feel, and the new stable tongue wing design helps cradle the midfoot, offering support that adjusts to your individual arch shape.

Grip and durability come from the hybrid AsicsGrip outsole, rounding off a very polished package for everyday training.

The Gel-Kayano 32 is available from 1 June via Asics, retail stores and selected running outlets. Price TBC.