Reebok's revamped FloatZig 2 is designed to make you want to run

Running can sometimes feel like hard work, but Reebok wants to change that with its latest launch.

Even though the sport is getting more popular by the day, it can feel like every run is race against the clock.

That's especially true if you're engaged in any sort of conversation online about running on any platform, but especially on places like Strava.

Reebok knows not all runs are performance or recovery sessions; sometimes, you just want to go out for the heck of it.

The brand's latest running shoes, the FloatZig 2, are designed not just for performance, but for fun.

The biggest update on the FloatZig 2 is the introduction of SuperFloat+ foam, a nitrogen-injected supercritical midsole.

It might sound like technical mumbo jumbo, but what it means is that the FloatZig 2 is lighter and springier than its predecessor.

(Image credit: Reebok)

According to the brand, the foam provides more energy return, more bounce, and a softer, more cushioned ride.

Paired with Reebok’s signature Zig Tech geometry – now refined with a wider midfoot shape for extra stability – the result is a shoe that feels lively underfoot without sacrificing support.

The engineered mesh upper offers a sock-like fit with traditional tongue construction for a balance of structure and flexibility, while an improved comfort collar hugs the heel for a plush, locked-in feel.

Chris Stone, Reebok’s Director of Performance Running, explains the philosophy behind the update: “When designing the new model, we focused on creating an even springier and bouncier shoe that gets everyone excited to lace up and move.”

The FloatZig 2 will be available globally from 13 June, priced at $120 (~£88.57/ AU$ 184.95), and offered in a range of unisex and women’s colourways. More drops will follow throughout the season.

Head over to Reebok for more information.