Now US Switch 2 pre-orders are being cancelled, with just days to go
You need to check your Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order if you live in the US
Quick Summary
US customers are complaining that their Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders are being cancelled.
Walmart, Target and others are allegedly cancelling orders due to payment issues. It's best to check your own ahead of Thursday's launch date.
There are just two days to go before you can get your hands on a Nintendo Switch 2 – although that's looking more unlikely for some.
As with some UK retailers, it's been revealed that several stores in the United States are also cancelling pre-orders of the highly anticipated new console.
Even at this late hour, posts from disgruntled US customers have started to appear on Reddit and X, claiming that their Nintendo Switch 2 orders have been cancelled by the likes of Walmart and Target.
For example, E1_guwop posted on Reddit (via Eurogamer) that their order was cancelled by Target – although they only found out after checking whether the payment had cleared.
It seems the issue this time was that pre-orders were initially taken with no payment needed – customers had to authorise payment afterwards to secure the console. It seems to have been a communication issue, with replies thanking the poster for the heads up.
It seems to be a similar story with other retailers. Walmart has reportedly cancelled some pre-orders citing payment issues.
walmart you have failed me for canceling my switch 2 preorder when my payment method is valid and has funds available, give it back pic.twitter.com/cmUFUL56TAMay 31, 2025
These seem to be different types of cases to those emerging from the UK.
Game has reportedly cancelled several pre-orders without explanation – with some suggesting that it overestimated stock levels.
When will my Nintendo Switch 2 arrive?
We've been lucky here at T3 – I have had an email from Argos in the UK over the last couple of days, confirming that the Nintendo Switch 2 I pre-ordered over a month ago is due to ship on launch day.
It's the same with a colleague.
I am also awaiting delivery of the Pro Controller and wireless GameCube Controller on the same day (both were pre-ordered from Nintendo directly).
If you've also had a similar confirmation email from your retailer of choice, you will likely also get the console this Thursday 5 June. If you haven't yet ordered the console or accessories, you'll likely have to wait however.
Accessories on Amazon, for example, are now listed as a 7 June delivery date (for Prime members).
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
