Philips Hue's AI-powered assistant is heading our way – here's everything we know so far
It was first unveiled back in January
QUICK SUMMARY
Philips Hue has launched its first AI-powered assistant in the Hue app, starting with English-speaking users in Belgium, Netherlands and Luxembourg.
It’s free to use, accessible from the Home tab, and includes feedback tools for ongoing improvements. A wider rollout is expected soon, though no specific date has been confirmed.
Philips Hue officially joined the AI movement back in January with the announcement of its very first AI-powered assistant, built right into the Hue app. The reveal came during CES 2025 – no huge surprise given how dominant AI was at this year’s show – but still an exciting move from the smart lighting brand.
Well, Philips Hue has now confirmed via Instagram that the new assistant is starting to roll out in Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg. It’s currently only available in English, so keep that in mind if you’re a native speaker in those countries.
Philips Hue says the assistant will be expanding to more regions soon, but there’s no firm release date just yet. That said, if history is anything to go by, the brand often rolls out features in select European countries before launching in the UK, US and beyond – so fingers crossed it won’t be too long of a wait.
Described as a "new era in smart lighting" by Philips Hue Business Leader John Smith, the AI assistant lets users either speak or type commands to personalise their lighting setup. Whether you're setting the mood for a cozy movie night or throwing a party, you can create lighting scenes based on your mood, the occasion, or even your personal style.
The assistant is free to use and lives right in the Home tab of the Hue app, seamlessly integrated with the existing search function. There are also built-in feedback tools so users can share their experience, helping Philips Hue continue to fine-tune and improve things over time.
We'll keep you updated as and when we know more about this. In the meantime, why not check out our roundup of the best Philips Hue lights that deserve a browse.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Lizzie is T3's Home Living Staff Writer, covering the latest in style, wellness and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
Philips Hue's latest update fixes one of its biggest smart home headaches
Controlling everything just got a whole lot simpler
-
Beko’s latest smart home update will make your appliances a lot cheaper to run
It's arrived at the perfect time
-
Swann launches video doorbell with revolutionary SwannShield AI Voice Assistant
This might just redefine what video doorbells are capable of
-
TP-Link unveils first-ever smart home hub with advanced AI and no subscription fee
It's also Matter-compatible
-
Summer just got smarter with Nanoleaf’s brand new lighting products
One covers indoor lighting needs, the other handles the outdoors
-
IKEA expands into home energy with first-ever heat pump
Forget meatballs!
-
Philips Hue could be launching three new smart lights – here's all you need to know
They could be here a lot sooner than expected
-
Govee’s new smart light is minimalist, modern...and weirdly familiar
No, you can't hang your washing on it