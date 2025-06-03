Philips Hue's AI-powered assistant is heading our way – here's everything we know so far

QUICK SUMMARY Philips Hue has launched its first AI-powered assistant in the Hue app, starting with English-speaking users in Belgium, Netherlands and Luxembourg. It’s free to use, accessible from the Home tab, and includes feedback tools for ongoing improvements. A wider rollout is expected soon, though no specific date has been confirmed.

Philips Hue officially joined the AI movement back in January with the announcement of its very first AI-powered assistant, built right into the Hue app. The reveal came during CES 2025 – no huge surprise given how dominant AI was at this year’s show – but still an exciting move from the smart lighting brand.

Well, Philips Hue has now confirmed via Instagram that the new assistant is starting to roll out in Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg. It’s currently only available in English, so keep that in mind if you’re a native speaker in those countries.

Philips Hue says the assistant will be expanding to more regions soon, but there’s no firm release date just yet. That said, if history is anything to go by, the brand often rolls out features in select European countries before launching in the UK, US and beyond – so fingers crossed it won’t be too long of a wait.

(Image credit: Philips Hue)

Described as a "new era in smart lighting" by Philips Hue Business Leader John Smith, the AI assistant lets users either speak or type commands to personalise their lighting setup. Whether you're setting the mood for a cozy movie night or throwing a party, you can create lighting scenes based on your mood, the occasion, or even your personal style.

The assistant is free to use and lives right in the Home tab of the Hue app, seamlessly integrated with the existing search function. There are also built-in feedback tools so users can share their experience, helping Philips Hue continue to fine-tune and improve things over time.

We'll keep you updated as and when we know more about this. In the meantime, why not check out our roundup of the best Philips Hue lights that deserve a browse.

