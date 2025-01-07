Philips Hue upgrades its app with its first ever AI lighting assistant

QUICK SUMMARY Philips Hue has introduced its first generative AI assistant to the Hue app. Alongside its new AI-powered lighting, Philips Hue has also announced its smoke alarm sound detection feature and Philips Hue Sync TV support for LG TVs.

Philips Hue has just announced its first generated AI-powered assistant to its Hue app. As part of its CES 2025 showcase, Philips Hue has also unveiled new home security features, including smoke alarm sound detection, and its Philips Hue Sync TV app now supports LG TVs.

The Hue app is the easiest way to control and customise your smart lights , and now, Philips Hue is making it even easier and more personal with its new AI-powered lighting assistant. Described as a “new era in smart lighting” by John Smith, Business Leader at Philips Hue, the new AI assistant lets users speak or type commands to it to customise their lighting.

The customisation opportunities are endless, as the AI assistant allows you to personalise lighting scenes based on mood, occasion and style. For better customer use and experience, Hue app users will also have access to feedback features so Philips Hue can continuously improve the assistant. The AI assistant is expected to be available in select markets in 2025.

(Image credit: Philips Hue)

Philips Hue has also added new features to its Hue Secure products, including smoke alarm sound detection. This feature will send you instant alerts if your Hue Secure camera or other products detect smoke alarm noises, plus you can activate navigational lighting during emergency situations. Hue Secure products are also getting enhanced compatibility, so you can stream live camera feeds to Alexa, Google Nest Hub and other smart devices.

For those who use the Philips Hue Sync TV app, users will be happy to hear that it now supports LG TVs. Previously, the app was only available for Samsung TVs but now it supports LG and other formats like Dolby Vision and 8K. This new upgrade is a step toward more immersive entertainment with the use of Philips Hue lighting, as it offers dynamic light synchronisation for movies, games and more.

As Philips Hue has just announced these new updates at CES 2025, we can expect to see them arrive this year.