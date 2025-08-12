Xiaomi's new upgraded smart security camera is here – and it's impressive

QUICK SUMMARY Xiaomi has launched its new Smart Camera 4C, which builds on its predecessor with a sharper 6 MP sensor and upgraded dual-band WiFi 6. Available now for pre-order in China at about £20/$28, it’s a budget-friendly option packed with solid features. Whilst there’s no global release date yet, a launch event next month could reveal when it’ll hit other markets.

After rolling out a bunch of smart gadgets lately, Xiaomi is back with its latest security camera just a few months after the last one dropped. The new Xiaomi Smart Camera 4C is the follow-up to the Smart Camera 4 that launched back in April, but it’s now stepping things up with an upgraded 6 MP sensor for sharper, clearer footage.

Xiaomi has also given the wireless side of things a boost, packing the camera with an advanced dual-band WiFi 6 chip. This allows for better coverage and smoother live previews on your phone compared to its predecessor.

Right now, the Smart Camera 4C is up for pre-order in China at around 199 CNY, which is roughly $28 or £20. Xiaomi hasn’t said when it’ll hit global markets, but there’s a launch event planned for next month, so fingers crossed we get all the details then.

The Xiaomi Smart Camera 4 launched back in April (Image credit: Xiaomi)

The new camera shoots video at 3200 x 1800 pixels and thanks to AI-powered enhancements, it promises bright, clear night vision too. It’s powered by the MJA1 security chip that keeps your footage safe with cloud transmission encryption, and there’s a handy physical lens cover built in.

Other features include 3.5K resolution, a full 360-degree horizontal viewing angle, and 116 degrees vertical coverage. It supports both cloud and NAS storage, has a physical microSD card slot, and even 940 nm infrared fill lights, putting it right up there with some of the best security cameras out there.

