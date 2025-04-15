Xiaomi’s next indoor smart security camera could be its most affordable yet

Xiaomi has launched the Smart Camera 4 in China for just CNY 249/$34, making it one of its most affordable smart home devices yet. Despite the low price, it offers 4K resolution, 360° horizontal and 109° vertical viewing angles, and infrared night vision.

A global release hasn’t been confirmed, but we're expecting it won't be too long.

Xiaomi has just dropped a brand-new indoor security camera in China, and it might be one of the brand’s most affordable smart home gadgets yet. The brand has launched a slew of budget-friendly devices recently – from mini smart sensors to a slick new smart lock – but this one really stands out at less than $40.

Despite the price, the Xiaomi Smart Camera 4 doesn't hold back on features. You’re getting crisp 4K resolution, a 360° horizontal and 109° vertical field of view, and for those who value privacy, it also includes dual-band WiFi 6 with four-layer protection.

The camera is up for pre-order in China for CNY 249, which is roughly $34. There's no official word yet on a global release, but we're hoping it'll be here sooner rather than later.

Other features worth shouting about include two-way voice chat, smart babysitting mode, infrared night vision (thanks to a 940nm fill light with 10m visibility) and support for up to 256GB local storage. Oh, and let’s not forget the powerful 1T AI chip that enables real-time human and pet tracking.

If you're into smart home gear that won’t empty your wallet, this camera is definitely one to keep an eye on. Check out Xiaomi's Weibo page for the full specs and details

Lizzie Wilmot
Lizzie Wilmot
Staff Writer, Home

Lizzie is T3's Home Living Staff Writer, covering the latest in style, wellness and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.

When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!

