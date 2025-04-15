Xiaomi’s next indoor smart security camera could be its most affordable yet
It's less than $40...
QUICK SUMMARY
Xiaomi has launched the Smart Camera 4 in China for just CNY 249/$34, making it one of its most affordable smart home devices yet. Despite the low price, it offers 4K resolution, 360° horizontal and 109° vertical viewing angles, and infrared night vision.
A global release hasn’t been confirmed, but we're expecting it won't be too long.
Xiaomi has just dropped a brand-new indoor security camera in China, and it might be one of the brand’s most affordable smart home gadgets yet. The brand has launched a slew of budget-friendly devices recently – from mini smart sensors to a slick new smart lock – but this one really stands out at less than $40.
Despite the price, the Xiaomi Smart Camera 4 doesn't hold back on features. You’re getting crisp 4K resolution, a 360° horizontal and 109° vertical field of view, and for those who value privacy, it also includes dual-band WiFi 6 with four-layer protection.
The camera is up for pre-order in China for CNY 249, which is roughly $34. There's no official word yet on a global release, but we're hoping it'll be here sooner rather than later.
Other features worth shouting about include two-way voice chat, smart babysitting mode, infrared night vision (thanks to a 940nm fill light with 10m visibility) and support for up to 256GB local storage. Oh, and let’s not forget the powerful 1T AI chip that enables real-time human and pet tracking.
If you're into smart home gear that won’t empty your wallet, this camera is definitely one to keep an eye on. Check out Xiaomi's Weibo page for the full specs and details
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Lizzie is T3's Home Living Staff Writer, covering the latest in style, wellness and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Blue watches are making a comeback, but not in the shade you might think
Blue dials are my favourite watch trend of 2025 – here’s why
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen
-
Samsung hits pause on Android 15 rollout, but your phone might be lucky
Your delayed Samsung One UI 7 software update could be delayed some more
By Chris Hall
-
Forget keys – Xiaomi's new smart lock has you covered with 9 different entry modes
It's an all-in-one security solution
By Lizzie Wilmot
-
Xiaomi launches new mini indoor smart home sensor – and it's ridiculously affordable
It currently costs less than a cup of coffee
By Lizzie Wilmot
-
Xiaomi takes on Philips Hue with its first Matter-enabled smart bulb
Xiaomi’s new smart LED bulb is coming... we hope
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen
-
This Reolink security camera looks like E.T. – and it has wider views than before
Reolink debuts new Argus cameras with better views and a new Home Hub
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen
-
Arlo announces fire detection feature that uses AI to detect flames
Arlo debuts new fire detection technology to better protect your home
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen
-
Xiaomi's new ceiling smart light has a built-in radar sensor
It appeared on the brand's website today
By Lizzie Wilmot
-
Wyze security cameras now use AI to describe what they see
Wyze follows in Ring and Arlo’s footsteps with new AI-powered subscription
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen
-
I’m a smart home expert – these are the best smart home releases from 2024
11 smart home releases from 2024 actually worth buying, including Amazon Echo and Google Nest
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen