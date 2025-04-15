Xiaomi’s next indoor smart security camera could be its most affordable yet

QUICK SUMMARY Xiaomi has launched the Smart Camera 4 in China for just CNY 249/$34, making it one of its most affordable smart home devices yet. Despite the low price, it offers 4K resolution, 360° horizontal and 109° vertical viewing angles, and infrared night vision. A global release hasn’t been confirmed, but we're expecting it won't be too long.

Xiaomi has just dropped a brand-new indoor security camera in China, and it might be one of the brand’s most affordable smart home gadgets yet. The brand has launched a slew of budget-friendly devices recently – from mini smart sensors to a slick new smart lock – but this one really stands out at less than $40.

Despite the price, the Xiaomi Smart Camera 4 doesn't hold back on features. You’re getting crisp 4K resolution, a 360° horizontal and 109° vertical field of view, and for those who value privacy, it also includes dual-band WiFi 6 with four-layer protection.

The camera is up for pre-order in China for CNY 249, which is roughly $34. There's no official word yet on a global release, but we're hoping it'll be here sooner rather than later.

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

Other features worth shouting about include two-way voice chat, smart babysitting mode, infrared night vision (thanks to a 940nm fill light with 10m visibility) and support for up to 256GB local storage. Oh, and let’s not forget the powerful 1T AI chip that enables real-time human and pet tracking.

If you're into smart home gear that won’t empty your wallet, this camera is definitely one to keep an eye on. Check out Xiaomi's Weibo page for the full specs and details

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors