Forget keys – Xiaomi's new smart lock has you covered with 9 different entry modes

QUICK SUMMARY Xiaomi has announced the launch of its new smart lock, the Xiaomi Smart Door Lock 2 Cat Eye Edition. It features nine different access options, as well as an integrated AI-powered video doorbell. It's currently available in China for CNY 1,499 (around £160/$200) with a global launch yet to happen.

We love a smart lock here at T3 – especially when it goes beyond just app-controlled access. The Philips 4000 series Smart Deadbolt was the last one to truly knock our socks off, but now Xiaomi’s latest launch is stepping into the spotlight.

Say hello to the Xiaomi Smart Door Lock 2 Cat Eye Edition, which has just dropped in China. It offers nine different ways to unlock your front door, which is probably the most we've ever seen a smart lock do, but that’s not all. It also comes with an integrated AI-powered video doorbell, making it an all-in-one security solution for your home.

Before we dive into the cool features, let’s talk price. The Smart Door Lock 2 Cat Eye Edition is selling in China for CNY 1,499 (around £160/$200). A global release is still up in the air, but Xiaomi tends to launch products in China first before rolling them out elsewhere – so we're hoping we won’t have to wait too long.

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

Now, onto the good stuff. This smart lock is packed with features, starting with a built-in fingerprint scanner that unlocks in under 0.5 seconds with a 99.51% recognition rate. Its multiple unlocking options include Bluetooth, NFC, passwords, and even a physical backup key for added convenience. Security is also a priority, with a C-grade lock cylinder featuring a quieter locking mechanism and automatic locking.

Its built-in 2MP camera boasts a 160° wide-angle view, low-light full-colour video, and IR night vision. Users can check the live feed anytime via the Mijia app or other connected smart home devices, with recorded footage stored for up to three days. Notifications will also keep users informed if someone is loitering nearby, or if the outer panel is tampered with.

With all these impressive features, the Xiaomi Smart Door Lock 2 Cat Eye Edition is shaping up to be one of the best smart locks available – now we just have to wait and see when it makes its way to global markets. Stay tuned!

