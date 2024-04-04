Forget keys — this Philips deadbolt smart lock has 3 different access options

QUICK SUMMARY Philips has launched its new deadbolt smart lock, the Philips 4000 series. The lock provides three different access options, and has a large variety of security features that makes its usage extremely safe. The Philips 4000 series Smart Deadbolt is currently only available in the US for an RRP of $199.99, and can be purchased via Amazon.

At the beginning of 2023, Philips launched its first Home Access Smart Lock product line. It was a momentous occasion for the company, especially when it came to redefining the standards of home protection and convenience. Philips then added to the product line at CES 2024, introducing its first residential smart lock with palm recognition technology.

This week, Philips has announced the launch of its new deadbolt smart lock, the Philips 4000 series. Not only does it provide three different access options, but it has a large variety of security features that makes its usage safer than previous models. The Philips 4000 series Smart Deadbolt is expected to be amongst some of the best smart locks within no time at all.

As mentioned, the Philips 4000 series Smart Deadbolt features three different access options, including app-controlled access, choice of 100 PIN codes and two mechanical keys for emergency use. The lock can also generate and share one-time passcode, or set up permanent/recurring passcodes to meet the needs of different users.

If you make a habit of rushing out the door, the lock offers auto locking within 10-180s, providing peace of mind whenever you leave the house. One-touch locking is also available by pressing and holding any number.

Other security features include an anti-peeping passcode, wrong entry limit, voice guide and three colour light prompts, privacy mode, silent mode, away mode, low battery alarm, waterproof and heat-resistant functionality.

It's also incredibly easy to install, and is compatible with most standard doors, both right-handed and left-handed. However, read our guide on how to install a smart lock for more information on this. When connected to the Philips Hue Bridge , users can remotely access the keypad and manage passcodes, real-time access log viewing, push notifications and check lock status.

The Philips 4000 series Smart Deadbolt is currently only available in the US for an RRP of $199.99. It can be purchased via Amazon.

