Philips launches first residential smart lock with palm recognition technology

Taking place last week, CES 2024 was full of innovative product launches and updates. We saw a variety of smart home news, ranging from Nanoleaf's first-ever outdoor smart lights to an AI smart mirror, but it was smart home security that particularly took a front seat.

Philips kicked off the week by unveiling its groundbreaking Wi-Fi Palm Recognition Smart Deadbolt, marking a pivotal moment in residential security. Designed to revolutionize how homeowners secure their properties, this cutting-edge innovation is expected to redefine the standards of home protection and convenience.

First launched at the beginning of 2023, the Philips Home Access Smart Lock product line welcomes the recent addition as the first Philips smart lock with palm recognition technology.

Philips Wi-Fi Palm Recognition Smart Deadbolt: Features

At the heart of this revolutionary smart lock is the palm vein reader, a sophisticated technology that automatically detects and recognizes an individual's unique palm vein pattern. This innovative feature allows for swift and effortless unlocking of doors, ensuring that family members of all ages can access their homes effortlessly. Notably, the individuality of palm vein patterns offers unparalleled security as replication is insurmountable.

The smart lock also incorporates grab-and-go technology with built-in proximity sensors. This means as individuals reach towards the indoor knob or lever, the deadbolt's sensors detect their presence and send unlock signals to the deadbolt. This eliminates the need to physically manipulate the deadbolt, providing a swift and hassle-free exit from the property.

It's also designed to seamlessly sync up with modern smart home ecosystems, including Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. Users can effortlessly control and monitor their lock status via voice commands or the Philips Home Access app.

Finally, unlike a lot of the best smart locks on the market, the Philips Wi-Fi Palm Recognition Smart Deadbolt has built-in Wi-Fi capabilities. This eliminates the need for additional Wi-Fi bridges, and streamlines the pairing and setting up of the smart lock with the Philips Home Access app.

Philips Wi-Fi Palm Recognition Smart Deadbolt: Price and availability

The Philips Wi-Fi Palm Recognition Smart Deadbolt will be available for purchase in the first half of 2024 and will retail for $359.99.