This Aqara smart lock can unlock without you touching the handle – and it’s Matter-compatible

QUICK SUMMARY Aqara has launched the new Smart Lock U200 Lite. The new smart lock has Matter-over-Thread compatibility, three operating modes and a pull spring feature that lets you open the door without touching the handle.

Aqara has just launched its latest smart lock, and despite its affordable price, it comes with a surprising amount of features, including Matter-over-Thread compatibility – here’s everything you need to know about the new Aqara Smart Lock U200 Lite.

Like most of the best smart locks , the Aqara Smart Lock U200 Lite can easily fit into your existing smart home ecosystem, and with Matter support, it can integrate with any Matter platform. The Aqara Smart Lock U200 Lite is also compatible with Aqara Home, Alexa, Apple Home, Google Home, Samsung SmartThings and Homey.

The Aqara Smart Lock U200 Lite has many clever locking and unlocking features, including its new pull spring action. During unlocking, the Aqara Smart Lock U200 Lite automatically retracts the door latch so you can open the door without having to touch the handle.

I’ve covered smart locks for a while on T3, and I haven’t come across this pull spring feature before. It’s definitely a handy feature if you’ve got your hands full or you’re going in and out the house multiple times, as you simply have to push the door to get inside. Of course, if you have an outward-opening door, this feature might not be as helpful, but inward-opening doors and those without traditional handles may appreciate it.

(Image credit: Aqara)

The Aqara Smart Lock U200 Lite comes with many unlocking methods including app unlocking which is done via Bluetooth, voice controls, and an NFC stick card. The smart lock also has a built-in gyroscope that automatically locks your door when it detects that the door has closed – but if you want to double check this, you can do so via the Aqara app for extra peace of mind.

Powered by a 2,000mAh battery, the Aqara Smart Lock U200 Lite can last up to six months on a single charge before you’ll be alerted to recharge it. The lock also has three modes – quiet, standard and fast – so you can gain access to your home quickly during the day or quietly during the night.

The Aqara Smart Lock U200 Lite is available to buy for £127.99 at Amazon . As of writing, it’s not yet available in the US.