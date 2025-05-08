Yale upgrades its Assure smart lock with Z-Wave and fingerprint access
Yale’s new smart lock is great for Z-Wave and ADT+ users
QUICK SUMMARY
Yale has launched a new edition of its Assure smart lock, now with Z-Wave connectivity.
Currently only available in the US, the Yale Assure Lock 2 Touch has fingerprint access and integrates directly with ADT+.
Yale has launched a new version of its Assure smart lock, and Z-Wave and ADT+ users are sure to appreciate it. The new Yale Assure Lock 2 Touch now has Z-Wave connectivity, fingerprint access, and it directly integrates with ADT+ – here’s everything you need to know.
Yale’s smart locks have advanced over the years, although it was recently announced that Google Nest was getting rid of the Nest x Yale Smart Lock. But the saving grace to this discontinuation was the Yale Smart Lock with Matter which is expected to launch this summer, and is designed for Google Home and to be paired with Nest video doorbells.
Now, Z-Wave users can rejoice as Yale has upgraded its existing Assure smart lock with Z-Wave connectivity. The Z-Wave version of the Yale Assure Lock 2 Touch still has Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, but it’s now also compatible with the Z-Wave protocol, and it comes with Z-Wave’s new User Credential Command Class.
To put this into simple terms, the Z-Wave User Credential Command Class is a secure method for managing passwords and codes within the network. It’s also what allows the new Yale Assure Lock 2 Touch to connect directly to ADT’s home security platform which makes ADT the first security company to adopt User Credential Command Class.
So, if you’re an ADT+ user, your security system can seamlessly connect to the Yale Assure Lock 2 Touch, and you can control the latter via the ADT app. With the lock and this connectivity, users can unlock their door, disable and enable the ADT system using fingerprint access – and these actions can be done at the same time.
For those who still like having back-up options, the Yale Assure Lock 2 Touch can be unlocked via fingerprints, apps, keypad and a physical key, to give you peace of mind.
The slight catch to the new Yale Assure Lock 2 Touch – and it’s only a catch if you live outside the US – is that it’s currently only available to US customers. It’s priced at $279.99 and available at Yale and ADT.
