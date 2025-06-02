Blink’s new video doorbell has better views than ever before – but there’s a slight catch

QUICK SUMMARY Blink has launched its latest video doorbell with head-to-toe HD views, person detection and a two year battery life. The new Blink Video Doorbell now requires the Sync Module to work, and as of writing, it’s only available in the US.

Blink has just released the second generation of its video doorbell – and it might be the brand’s most impressive yet affordable model yet. Blink’s new video doorbell has upgraded features, including head-to-toe HD views and person detection, but despite its affordability, it comes with a slight catch.

Blink often gets overshadowed by its sibling brand, Ring, as the brands are both owned by Amazon and offer similar products, like the best video doorbells . But Blink is keeping up with Ring with its new video doorbell which has adopted many of the same features that Ring’s portfolio already has.

Case in point: the new – or second generation as it’s also referred to – Blink Video Doorbell has head-to-toe HD views, a similar feature that was added to Ring’s newest video doorbells. The new camera has a 1.1 aspect ratio, 1440p resolution, and a 150-degree field of view, so you can clearly see outside your home, and all the way down to your doorstep – which is especially helpful if a delivery person has left your parcel on the doormat.

The new Blink Video Doorbell now comes with person detection – another leaf from Ring’s book – but this is only available with a Blink subscription plan. If you have this already though, Blink’s new detection will better alert you to people outside your door, by differentiating between people, animals, vehicles, and more.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Other notable features include its improved battery life, which can last up to two years without recharging, and using the AA batteries that come with the Blink Video Doorbell when you purchase it. It also has an IP65 rating so it’s better equipped for all types of weather conditions.

Moving onto the ‘catch’. If you want the Blink Video Doorbell, you need to also get Blink’s Sync Module Core which is sold separately from the doorbell itself. Blink has released many Sync Modules over the years, but it hasn’t always been explicitly explained that it’s needed for specific products.

But Blink has stated that the Sync Module Core is required for the Blink Video Doorbell, as the hub helps improve the battery life, and offers local storage for video clips.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors