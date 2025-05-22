Swann launches video doorbell with revolutionary SwannShield AI Voice Assistant

QUICK SUMMARY Swann has launched the EVO Wireless Video Doorbell in the UK, marking it as one of the first devices with SwannShield AI fully built-in. It's priced at £89.99 (around $120) and can be purchased now via Swann’s online store, with the SwannShield AI functionality available as a free add-on.

Swann has just launched its new EVO wireless video doorbell in the UK, making it one of the first Swann product to come with the brand’s all-new SwannShield AI technology. Despite being announced in October 2024, this is the first time you can actually buy a Swann device with the SwannShield AI fully integrated and ready to go.

Unlike a lot of video doorbells (like Ring, for example) that can only play pre-recorded messages, SwannShield uses dynamic, AI-generated responses that react to what’s actually happening at your door. The idea is to have natural, real-time conversations with visitors – just like they’re talking to a real person.

The Swann EVO Wireless Video Doorbell is priced at £89.99 (around $120) and is available now via Swann’s online store. The SwannShield AI functionality comes as a free add-on, which is a nice bonus.

As for the doorbell itself, it has a lot of the features we'd expect from one of the best video doorbells. It boasts an HD camera with a wide 140° field of view, colour video in ambient light, and black-and-white night vision for when it’s dark. You also get reliable motion alerts, two-way audio, and the option to add a MicroSD card for local video storage without the need for an extra subscription.

Through the Swann Security app, you can fully customise the voice assistant. That means you can add things like your name, delivery instructions, or anything else you want it to say. You even get to choose from eight different accents and three different demeanours, so you can tailor how the assistant sounds based on your preferences or even your mood.

To be completely transparent, we haven’t had the chance to properly test the SwannShield AI just yet, so we can’t speak to how accurate or reliable it is in practice. However, if it delivers on even half of what it promises, it could be one of the most groundbreaking additions to the smart home space in quite some time.