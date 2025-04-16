Blink’s new Outdoor 4 security camera has its best battery life yet

QUICK SUMMARY Blink has announced the latest generation of its Outdoor security camera. The Blink Outdoor 4 has improved camera quality and low light sensitivity, and has a long lasting battery life, thanks to the new Blink Battery Expansion Pack.

Blink has just launched the latest generation of its Outdoor security camera to the UK market. The new Blink Outdoor 4 has better detection and video quality features than before, and it offers a long lasting battery life – the brand’s best yet.

Owned and operated by Amazon, Blink is often overshadowed by sibling company, Ring, as the two brands both make smart security products, like the best security cameras . While Ring is more adopted by customers, Blink is a more affordable alternative to Ring, and offers products that are ideal for beginner home security customers.

Blink ’s Outdoor camera collection is the brand’s most popular line-up by far, and now, the brand is releasing its newest generation, the Blink Outdoor 4 . This wire-free security camera has the same design as its predecessors, with its rounded cube-shaped look, but it positions its camera lens at the top left of the device, rather than in the centre.

The new camera location offers a wider field of view that can oversee more events. It’s weather-resistant and despite its name, the Blink Outdoor 4 can be used both inside and outside your home, due to its compact size and easy installation.

(Image credit: Amazon)

The best new feature of the Blink Outdoor 4 is its battery life. On its own, the Blink Outdoor 4 offers up to two years of battery life, but Blink has also launched its Battery Extension Pack which you can attach to your camera to double the battery life. This additional battery doesn’t hike up the price by too much, either.

Aside from the new design and battery pack, the Blink Outdoor 4 has had its camera quality and detection features vastly improved. This includes improved low light sensitivity and clarity, so you can see more clearly when checking in on your home, and during dark or foggy conditions.

Powered by Blink’s silicon, the Blink Outdoor 4 uses on-device computer vision technology to enhance features like advanced motion detection and Person Detection for better accuracy and less notifications. With the Blink app, users of the Blink Outdoor 4 can customise the type of alerts they want to receive, and from different areas of your property. Blink app users can also customise privacy zones to exclude public areas and record at specific times.

