Ring cameras get neat free upgrade that makes camera quality better than before

Ring Battery Video Doorbell Plus
(Image credit: Ring)
Bethan Girdler-Maslen
By
published
in News
QUICK SUMMARY

Ring has announced plans to enhance the video quality of its security camera and video doorbell products.

Available on multiple Ring products, 2K video and vehicle detection smart alerts are being introduced over the next few weeks.

Ring’s collection of cameras and video doorbells have just had a free upgrade that makes their camera quality and resolution better than before. The smart security brand has just announced that it’s adding 2K video and vehicle detection smart alerts to its line-up – but these features are only available on select eligible products.

Ring’s new 2K video resolution is the brand’s best image quality yet, giving your Ring video doorbell or security camera enhanced detail, clarity and sharpness. Previously, most Ring devices have offered HD quality which still offers great views, but this 2K resolution offers much clearer and crisper images.

Ring has also announced its new Vehicle Detection feature. Now, your doorbell or camera can detect a moving vehicle when it comes within its field of view, and it will notify you accordingly – although you will need to have a Ring Home subscription to receive these types of notifications.

The only catch – if you can even call it that – is that the new features are available on select Ring products. For 2K video resolution, this feature will begin rolling out this week on the Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro and the Ring Spotlight Cam Wired Pro. Customers who already have these cameras can upgrade them to 2K video in the Ring app at no extra charge.

Ring camera

(Image credit: Ring)

For Vehicle Detection, the upgrade will start rolling out today and will be available to all customers with eligible devices in the upcoming weeks. People who have the two cameras mentioned above can take advantage of this feature, as well as those who have the Spotlight Cam Plus, the Floodlight Cam Wired Plus, the Pan-Tilt Indoor Camera and the second generation of the Indoor Camera.

Video doorbell customers haven’t been left out either, as those who have the original, Pro and Plus version of the Battery Video Doorbell can use the Vehicle Detection feature too, as well as owners of the Video Doorbell Wired and the Wired Doorbell Pro.

Bethan Girdler-Maslen
Bethan Girdler-Maslen
Home Editor

Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.

Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!

Latest
