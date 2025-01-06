Ring cameras get neat free upgrade that makes camera quality better than before

QUICK SUMMARY Ring has announced plans to enhance the video quality of its security camera and video doorbell products. Available on multiple Ring products, 2K video and vehicle detection smart alerts are being introduced over the next few weeks.

Ring’s collection of cameras and video doorbells have just had a free upgrade that makes their camera quality and resolution better than before. The smart security brand has just announced that it’s adding 2K video and vehicle detection smart alerts to its line-up – but these features are only available on select eligible products.

Ring’s new 2K video resolution is the brand’s best image quality yet, giving your Ring video doorbell or security camera enhanced detail, clarity and sharpness. Previously, most Ring devices have offered HD quality which still offers great views, but this 2K resolution offers much clearer and crisper images.

Ring has also announced its new Vehicle Detection feature. Now, your doorbell or camera can detect a moving vehicle when it comes within its field of view, and it will notify you accordingly – although you will need to have a Ring Home subscription to receive these types of notifications.

The only catch – if you can even call it that – is that the new features are available on select Ring products. For 2K video resolution, this feature will begin rolling out this week on the Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro and the Ring Spotlight Cam Wired Pro. Customers who already have these cameras can upgrade them to 2K video in the Ring app at no extra charge.

(Image credit: Ring)

For Vehicle Detection, the upgrade will start rolling out today and will be available to all customers with eligible devices in the upcoming weeks. People who have the two cameras mentioned above can take advantage of this feature, as well as those who have the Spotlight Cam Plus, the Floodlight Cam Wired Plus, the Pan-Tilt Indoor Camera and the second generation of the Indoor Camera .

Video doorbell customers haven’t been left out either, as those who have the original, Pro and Plus version of the Battery Video Doorbell can use the Vehicle Detection feature too, as well as owners of the Video Doorbell Wired and the Wired Doorbell Pro.