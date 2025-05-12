Arlo cameras can now detect screams, gun shots and glass breaks, thanks to AI upgrades

QUICK SUMMARY Arlo has announced the Arlo Secure 6 subscription service. The new service comes with AI technology that enhances your Arlo cameras with video and audio detection, event captions and video searches. These AI updates to Arlo Secure 6 are expected to roll out in May 2025.

Another week, another Arlo upgrade! Arlo has just announced its new home security subscription service, Arlo Secure 6. The new subscription comes with AI technology and upgrades that enhance your Arlo security camera ’s video and audio detection, so they can now detect screams, gun shots, glass breaking and dogs barking.

Arlo first debuted AI technology to its security subscription plans a few months ago with the launch of its Arlo Secure 5 service. But only a few months later, Arlo is back with the Arlo Secure 6 and it’s got better detection, recording and reviewing capabilities which allows Arlo to compete with brands like Ring and Apple.

Arlo Secure 6 now comes with ‘new AI-powered innovations’ but I’m most excited by the new advanced audio and video detection. Aside from regular object detection where your camera can recognise people and parcels, Arlo cameras and video doorbells can now also detect and monitor flames when they spot them.

For more extreme events, Arlo’s new audio detection can recognise screams, gun shots, glass breaking, smoke and CO alarms, and dogs barking. When your Arlo camera or video doorbell recognises these noises, you'll receive a notification that helps you view the live video feed and contact emergency services if needed.

(Image credit: Future)

Arlo’s upgraded Secure 6 plan now also uses AI to generate captions on your security footage so you can easily and quickly review your footage. Arlo has also added Video Search, so you can find specific clips by searching different keywords or descriptions rather than having to watch the entire recording.

Captions and Video Search are both features that many brands have started to introduce to their subscription plans, including Ring. This new AI upgrade definitely makes Arlo more competitive within the home security space and expands its cameras and doorbells capabilities.

These new AI features will start rolling out this month to the Arlo Secure 6 subscription plan, so current users should get them soon. Alternatively, you can sign up to an Arlo Secure plan at Arlo .