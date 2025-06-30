Your Ring camera now comes with AI Video Descriptions – here’s how it works

QUICK SUMMARY Ring has introduced Video Descriptions, a new generative AI feature that describes motion activities captured by Ring cameras and video doorbells. Video Descriptions is rolling out in beta for Ring Home Premium subscribers in the US and Canada. UK availability has yet to be announced.

Ring has just introduced its newest generative AI feature for its security cameras and video doorbells. Video Descriptions is now available to try in beta for Ring Home Premium subscribers , although if you’re not based in the US, you’ll have to wait for it – here’s everything you need to know.

Ring has already added AI features to its app, including Smart Video Search that helps users find specific moments within their event history using everyday language. Now, Ring has announced Video Descriptions, a feature designed to make better sense of your footage, and help you identify urgent activities from the more mundane.

Video Descriptions is Ring’s new generative AI feature that is available in the Ring app, so it can work with your Ring security camera and Ring video doorbells . How it works is your footage will now come with text descriptions describing the motion activity that your camera or doorbell has captured.

(Image credit: Ring)

Using AI intelligence, Video Descriptions describes the main subject that caused the motion alert and what action is happening. The descriptions explain this all to you quickly and concisely, so you can check the notification on your phone and decide if you need to look at the feed or take action in other ways, like calling the police.

In the app, Video Descriptions will need to be enabled for you to use the feature. Once it is, you’ll start receiving the descriptions as a Ring notification. Not only is the Video Descriptions feature meant to help you better understand your footage, but it can also cut down the amount of notifications you get.

The new Ring Video Descriptions feature is currently rolling out in beta for Ring Home Premium subscribers to try. While it’s compatible with all Ring cameras and doorbells, the slight catch to the new feature is that it’s only available to users in the US and Canada. Availability for the UK, Europe and other countries hasn’t been announced yet but we hope it arrives later in the year.