Blink’s new video doorbell has upgraded head-to-toe views – but it’s the design I love the most

QUICK SUMMARY Blink has launched the second generation of its video doorbell. The Blink Video Doorbell (2nd Generation) has head-to-toe views, person detection and refreshed design. It’s available to pre-order for £59.99 / €64.99 / $69.99.

Watch out Ring – Blink has just announced its latest edition of its affordable video doorbell. The Blink Video Doorbell (2nd Generation) has a better view than its predecessor, and person detection – but it’s the refreshed design that I like the most.

Blink is owned and operated by Amazon, just like its sibling company and fellow smart security manufacturer, Ring. The latter is often the more popular brand, as it has a wider product range, but Blink is definitely nipping at their toes, especially with this latest release.

The second generation of Blink’s best video doorbell , the Blink Video Doorbell (2nd Generation) has upgraded its field of view with head-to-toe views and 150-degree angles. The head-to-toe view means you can check if any packages have been left on your doorstep, and better see and speak to your guests.

The Blink Video Doorbell (2nd Generation) has an HD camera with a 1:1 aspect ratio that offers crisp, clear views throughout the day and into the night, with its infrared night vision. A common feature with most video doorbells, the Blink Video Doorbell (2nd Generation) also has two-way talk so you can speak to visitors via the Blink app.

My favourite upgrade from the Blink Video Doorbell (2nd Generation) is its design. It’s not too dissimilar from Blink’s first video doorbell, but it looks more professional and less cartoon-y than before.

(Image credit: Amazon)

It has a longer, more oblong-shaped doorbell or button, and doesn’t have the bright blue ring around it anymore, making it more inconspicuous and less of an eyesore at the front of your house. The Blink Video Doorbell (2nd Generation) is also shorter but slightly wider than the original, too.

Powered by batteries, the Blink Video Doorbell (2nd Generation) comes with three AA lithium batteries and a Blink Sync Module Core which extends its battery life for up to two years. It can be installed with or without wires, and comes with the Blink app for easy controls, customisation and viewing footage.

While you can use the Blink Video Doorbell (2nd Generation) without a subscription, the Blink Subscription Plan does unlock more safety features, including person detection, and Blink Moments which creates single video round-ups of your day by combining clips of your video footage together. Pricing on the Blink Subscription Plan starts at £24.99 / $30 a year.

Available in black or white, the new Blink Video Doorbell (2nd Generation) is available to pre-order now at Amazon for £59.99 / €64.99 / $69.99. Shipping is expected in mid-August.